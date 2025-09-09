RML Nursing Officer Result 2025 Out at drrmlims.ac.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

RML Nursing Officer 2025: Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow has released the result for the post of Nursing Officer on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the posts of Nursing Officer can check the result pdf available at the official website-https://www.drrmlims.ac.in.
The screening test for the Nursing Officer posts was held on September 07, 2025. The result download link is available to download below.
RML Nursing Officer 2025 Download
You can download the result pdf through the link available on the official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
|RML Nursing Officer 2025
|Download PDF
How to download the RML Nursing Officer 2025?
- Go to the official website of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences i.e., drrmlims.ac.in
- There will be a link on the home page of the advertisement for recruitment.
- Click on the link-Result of Nursing Officer Screening Examination Held on 07.09.2025 on the home page.
- You will get the result pdf on your screen.
- Download the result pdf and save the same for future use.
How to Check Roll Number in RML Nursing Officer 2025?
If you have appeared in the RML Nursing Officer exam, you can check your result status with the RML Nursing Officer PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation