RML Nursing Officer Result 2025 Out at drrmlims.ac.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 9, 2025, 16:45 IST

RML Nursing Officer Result 2025: Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow has released the result for the post of Nursing Officer on its official website. Candidates can check the result pdf available at the official website-https://www.drrmlims.ac.in.

Get all details about RML Nursing Officer Result 2025 here

The screening test for the Nursing Officer posts was held on September 07, 2025. The result download link is available to download below.
The screening test for the Nursing Officer posts was held on September 07, 2025. The result download link is available to download below.

RML Nursing Officer 2025 Download

You can download the result pdf through the link available on the official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

RML Nursing Officer 2025 Download PDF 

 How to download the RML Nursing Officer 2025?

  • Go to the official website of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences i.e., drrmlims.ac.in
  • There will be a link on the home page of the advertisement for recruitment.
  • Click on the link-Result of Nursing Officer Screening Examination Held on 07.09.2025 on the home page.
  • You will get the result pdf on your screen.
  • Download the result pdf and save the same for future use.

How to Check Roll Number in RML Nursing Officer 2025?

If you have appeared in the RML Nursing Officer exam, you can check your result status with the RML Nursing Officer PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

