What is Continental Drift Theory? The Continental Drift Theory was first proposed by German scientist Alfred Wegener in 1912. He suggested that the continents were once joined together in a single supercontinent called Pangaea, about 200–250 million years ago. Over time, this landmass broke apart, and the continents slowly drifted to their present positions. Wegener supported his idea with several pieces of evidence. For example, the coastlines of South America and Africa fit together like puzzle pieces, suggesting they were once connected. Fossil studies have also revealed similarities, such as the remains of the reptile Mesosaurus, which were found in both South America and Africa, despite the ocean separating them today. Geological evidence, like similar rock formations and mountain ranges on different continents, also supported the theory.

At first, scientists rejected Wegener's idea because he could not explain the force that moved the continents. Later studies in the 1960s, such as seafloor spreading and plate tectonics research, proved that Earth's lithosphere is broken into plates that move slowly due to convection currents in the mantle. This confirmed Wegener's idea in a broader sense. Today, the Continental Drift Theory is seen as the foundation of the modern Plate Tectonic Theory, explaining earthquakes, volcanoes, and mountain formation. What is Plate Tectonic Theory? The Plate Tectonic Theory, developed in the 1960s, expanded on Alfred Wegener's Continental Drift Theory by explaining how and why continents and oceans move. It states that the Earth's outer shell, called the lithosphere, is broken into large pieces called tectonic plates.