RGPV Diploma Results 2025 OUT on rgpvdiploma.in; Direct Link to Download May-June Marksheet PDF

RGPV Diploma Result 2025: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) Diploma Wing declared 2-year, 3-year and 4-year diploma results for various courses for the exams held in May-June 2025. RGPV Diploma Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rgpvdiploma.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their rgpvdiploma.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the RGPV Diploma Result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. The students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation by September 15, 2025. RGPV Diploma Results 2025 As per the latest update, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) released the results for various diploma courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- rgpvdiploma.in

RGPV Diploma Result 2025 Click here How to Download RGPV Diploma Results 2025? Candidates can check their annual exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Diploma results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rgpvdiploma.in Step 2: Check ‘Students’ Section and click on ‘Result’ Step 3: Select your course and click on it Step 4: Enter Enrollment No., select semester, fill captcha and click on ‘View Result’ Step 5: The Result will appear on the screen. Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Check RGPV Diploma Results 2025 Check here the direct link for RGPV Diploma results for various examinations. Course Result Links Diploma (3 Year) Main Examination-May-June 2025 Click here Diploma (4 Year) Main Examination-May-June 2025 Click here Diploma (4 Year PTDC) Main Examination-May-June 2025 Click here Diploma 2 year Main Examination-May-June 2025 Click here Vocational Diploma 3 year Main Examination-May-June 2025 Click here Diploma MPECS Main Examination-May-June 2025 Click here Diploma Pharmacy Main Examination-May-June 2025 Click here Diploma Engg. Examination May-June 2025 Revaluation/Challenge Result Click here Diploma Pharmacy. Examination August 2024 Revaluation/Challenge Result Click here