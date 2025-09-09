RGPV Diploma Results 2025 OUT on rgpvdiploma.in; Direct Link to Download May-June Marksheet PDF

Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
By Sunil Sharma
Sep 9, 2025, 16:47 IST

RGPV Diploma Result 2025: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) Diploma Wing declared semester results for various diploma courses for the exam held in the month of May-June 2025 on its official website- rgpvdiploma.in. Get the direct link here to download the rgpvdiploma.in Result to check the score according to your roll number.

RGPV Diploma Result 2025: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) Diploma Wing declared 2-year, 3-year and 4-year diploma results for various courses for the exams held in May-June 2025. RGPV Diploma Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rgpvdiploma.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their rgpvdiploma.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the RGPV Diploma Result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. The students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation by September 15, 2025.

As per the latest update, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) released the results for various diploma courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- rgpvdiploma.in

 Click here

How to Download RGPV Diploma Results 2025?

Candidates can check their annual exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Diploma results 2025.


Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rgpvdiploma.in

Step 2: Check ‘Students’ Section and click on ‘Result’

Step 3: Select your course and click on it

Step 4: Enter Enrollment No., select semester, fill captcha and click on ‘View Result’

Step 5: The Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Check RGPV Diploma Results 2025

Check here the direct link for RGPV Diploma results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

Diploma (3 Year) Main Examination-May-June 2025

 Click here

Diploma (4 Year) Main Examination-May-June 2025

 Click here

Diploma (4 Year PTDC) Main Examination-May-June 2025

Click here

Diploma 2 year Main Examination-May-June 2025

Click here

Vocational Diploma 3 year Main Examination-May-June 2025

Click here

Diploma MPECS Main Examination-May-June 2025

Click here

Diploma Pharmacy Main Examination-May-June 2025

Click here

Diploma Engg. Examination May-June 2025 Revaluation/Challenge Result

Click here

Diploma Pharmacy. Examination August 2024 Revaluation/Challenge Result

Click here

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya: Highlight

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), properly known as State Technological University of Madhya Pradesh, is a state university situated in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

It was established in the year 1998 by Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998.

The University Presently offers various diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated, dual, and doctoral courses in fields like engineering, technology, pharmacy, management, architecture, design, and applied sciences.

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya: Highlights

University Name

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya

Established

1998

Location

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

RGPV Diploma Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

