NATS Apprentice Recruitment 2023 For 250 Graduate/Diploma/Technician Posts: Check Eligibility & Selection Process

NATS has invited online applications for the 250 Graduate/Diploma/Technician Posts on its official website. Check NATS Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has invited online applications for the 250 posts of Graduate/Diploma/Technician on its official website. The registration process for the recruitment drive will start from June 14 and will conclude on June 30, 2023.



Candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Degree/Diploma in Engineering or Technology in concerned trades with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of percentage of marks scored by the candidates in qualifying Degree/Diploma, as the case may be.



NATS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 14, 2023

Closing date of application: June 30, 2023

Interview Date: Will be intimated through registered email/telephone.





NATS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate or Degree (Engineering & Non-Engineering) Apprentices:180

Technician (Diploma Holders) Apprentices: 70



NATS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Graduate or Degree (Engineering & Non-Engineering) Apprentices: A degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a statutory university in relevant discipline.

A degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the state government or central government as equivalent to above.

Technician (Diploma Holders) Apprentices:

A diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a state council or board of technical education established by a state government in relevant discipline.

A diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a University in relevant discipline.

A diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution recognized by the state government or central government as equivalent to above.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NATS Recruitment 2023: Stipend per month (In Rs.)

Graduate or Degree (Engineering & Non-Engineering) Apprentices: 12000/-

General Graduates (Non Engineering Graduate): 11000/-

Technician (Diploma Holders) Apprentices: 11000/-



NATS Recruitment 2023 PDF









NATS Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Students who have already enrolled in NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and have 16-digit NATS ID.

Step 1

Click/Visit the below link and complete the application

https://forms.gle/9TQySZgEtjEE5S8z5

Students who have already not yet enrolled in NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and have 16-digit NATS ID

Step 1: Enroll at NATS portal and verify by NATS to Get 16

Digit NATS-ID

Step a: Visit NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in )

Step b: Click “Enroll”

Step c: Select I am “Student”

Step d: Complete profile registration -> submit

Step e: Wait for verification by NATS/BOAT(NR)

Step 2 [After Receiving NATS ID]

Click/Visit the below link and complete the Application

https://forms.gle/9TQySZgEtjEE5S8z5