Naturamore collaborates with PKL’s Gujarat Giants as the Official Nutrition Partner

Netsurf Networks, a direct selling company proudly announces its collaboration with the Gujrat Giants as the Official Nutrition Partner for the Premier Kabaddi League Season 8. Naturamore is a health & wellness brand by Netsurf that offers various daily and functional support nutraceuticals. Naturamore will thus be supporting the Gujrat Giant team in fulfilling its nutritional needs as they perform.

Mr Sujit Jain, chairman and managing director of Netsurf Network mentioned that “Netsurf’s only motto has been to offer sehat, barkat & muskurahat to the world. Naturamore, our leading nutraceutical brand in India, is pivotal in resolving people’s nutrition-related health issues and helping them live a andar se fit life. We are proud to be the Official Nutrition Partners of PKL’s Gujarat Giants as both of us value the fitness equally.” He further adds, “I wish Gujarat Giants the best luck and the best of their game.”

Naturamore products are a perfect combination of Science and Nature as they contain herbs & essential nutritional ingredients that make us “Andar se Fit”. The products are known to boost immunity and improve strength. Naturamore products are sold via the direct sellers of Netsurf Network or are available at naturamore.netsurfnetwork.com. Naturamore being the team’s nutrition partner has ensured that the team gets enough of daily nutrition and it stays fit because “Andar se fit toh Kabaddi Fit”.

