NBSE HSLC Time Table  2020- NBSE Class 10th Exam Routine 2020

The Nagaland Board of School Education or NBSE has published the Nagaland HSLC Time Table 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the NBSE Class 10th Examination 2020/ NBSE HSLC Examination 2020 are advised to note the NBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2020 from this page. The authorities have published the NBSE Class 10th Time Table 2020 on the official website that is nbsenagaland.com through an official notification. The NBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2020 mentioned below on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website.

NBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2020/ NBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020

The students appearing for the NBSE HSLC Examination 2020/ NBSE Class 10th Examination 2020 can check the NBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2020 from the table mentioned below:

NBSE HSLC Time Table 2020:

Dates Subjects 14th February 2020 Social science 17th February 2020 Mathematics 19th February 2020 Second Language: Tenyidie Ao Sumi Lotha Hindi Bengali Alternative English 21st February 2020 English 24th February 2020 Science 26th February 2020 Sixth Subjects: Foundation of Information Technology Music Home Science Book Keeping & Accountancy Environmental Education Vocational Subjects: Information Technology Enabled Services Tourism and Hospitality Retail Healthcare Beauty & Wellness Electronics & Hardware Multi skill Foundation Course

The NBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2020 mentioned above in the tabular format is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is nbsenagaland.com. The Nagaland Board of School Education or NBSE is the official authority responsible for publishing the NBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2020, conducts the Secondary level Examination for Nagaland Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the NBSE HSLC Result 2020. The students appearing for the examination must carefully note down the NBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2020 from this page and are advised to stay tuned to get latest updates in case of any changes in the NBSE HSLC Time Table 2020 by the authorities.