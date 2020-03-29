NCBS Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Library Trainee Posts

CBS Recruitment 2020: National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) - Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), a premier research Centre has invited for the recruitment of fresh post-graduates in Library & Information Science for appointment of Library Trainees on Contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 15 April 2020.

The selected candidates shall be offered consolidated salary and the contract will be initially for a period of one (1) year with three (3) months probation.The selected candidate will be required to join immediately. The candidates should be willing to work in shifts.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - 04/2020

NCBS Vacancy Details

Library Trainees - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NCBS Library Trainee Posts

Qualification: Masters Degree in Library & Information Science from a recognized University/Institute with minimum of 50% of marks in aggregate.

Salary:

Consolidated Salary: Rs.15,000/- per month.

Age Limit:

28 years as on 1st January, 2020

How to apply NCBS Library Trainee Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply for NCBS Library Trainee Posts through official website on or before 15 April 2020. Candidates will be contacted and interviewed on a rolling basis till position is filled.

NCBS Library Trainee Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link