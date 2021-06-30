NCERT Class 9 Science Chapter 6 Tissues PDF (Latest Edition)

Get the Class 9 Science Chapter 6 - Tissues from here in PDF format. This chapter is from the latest edition of NCERT Book which is best for the current academic session.

NCERT Class 9 Science Chapter 6 Tissues is important from the exam point of view. Students must study the whole chapter thoroughly and try to grasp the concepts in a clear manner so that they are able to score good marks in exams. We have provided here the latest edition of the Chapter Tissues of Class 9 Science NCERT Book. Students may download the chapter in PDF and read it at any time as per their convenience. NCERT Solutions for all the questions given in this chapter can also be accessed from the link provided at the end of this article. All the solutions are prepared by the subject experts and are best for the exam preparations.

About Class 9 Science Chapter 6 Tissues

Chapter 6 - Tissues comes under Unit II: Organization in the Living World. This chapter explains the types, structures and functions of the plant and animal tissues.

Major topics discussed in the chapter are:

→ Introduction to Tissues

→ Plant Tissues

→ Meristematic Tissue

→ Permanent Tissue

→ Animal Tissues

→ Epithelial Tissue

→ Connective Tissue

→ Muscular Tissue

→ Nervous Tissue

The NCERT Class 9 Science Chapter 6 can be accessed from the following link:

Read below some important points from the summary of the chapter:

• Tissue is a group of cells similar in structure and function.

• Plant tissues are of two main types – meristematic and permanent.

• Meristematic tissue is the dividing tissue present in the growing regions of the plant.

• Permanent tissues are derived from meristematic tissue once they lose the ability to divide. They are classified as simple and complex tissues.

• Animal tissues can be epithelial, connective, muscular and nervous tissue.

• Nervous tissue is made of neurons that receive and conduct impulses.

Download the NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Science Chapter 6 from the following link:

Also Check:

NCERT Books for Class 9 (Latest Editions for 2021-22)

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 (Updated for 2021-22)

Important* CBSE Class 9 Science Best & Complete Study Material for Class 9 Science for 2021-2022