NCERT Class 9 Science Chapter 8 Motion (PDF)

About the Class 9 Science Chapter 8 Motion

Class 9 Science Chapter 8 describes the concept of motion. This chapter makes you familiar with uniform and non-uniform types of motion.

Major topics from the chapter are:

→ Introduction to Motion

→ Motion along Straight Line

→ Uniform Motion and Non-Uniform Motion

→ Measuring the Rate of Motion

→ Speed with Direction

→ Rate of Change of Velocity

→ Graphical Representation of Motion

→ Equations of Motion by Graphical Method

→ Uniform Circular Motion

Some important points to revise from the summary of the chapter are:

• Motion is a change of position; it can be described in terms of the distance moved or the displacement.

• The motion of an object could be uniform or non-uniform depending on whether its velocity is constant or changing.

• The speed of an object is the distance covered per unit time, and velocity is the displacement per unit time.

• The acceleration of an object is the change in velocity per unit time.

• The motion of an object moving at uniform acceleration can be described with the help of the following equations:

v = u + at

s = ut + ½at2

2as = v2 – u2

where u is initial velocity of the object moving with uniform acceleration a for time t and v is its final velocity and s is the distance it travelled in time t.

• If an object moves in a circular path with uniform speed, its motion is called uniform circular motion.

