Summary of the poem:

The Quarrel

One day the sister quarreled with her brother. The reason was very petty. But they shouted at each other. The quarrel was mild at first. But it became strong in the end. Both claimed that they were right.

They began to hate each other. They did not talk to each other till the evening. Then suddenly the brother realized his mistake. He decided to make up with the narrator. He walked up to her and patted on her back. He suggested that they should patch up. He admitted that he was at fault. The narrator also forgot and forgave him.

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 3: The Quarrel

Ques: With your partner try to guess the meaning of the underlined phrases.

(i) And somehow we fell out.

(ii) The afternoon turned black.

Answer: (i) Started fighting

(ii) Turned into night

Ques: Read these lines from the poem:

(i) One thing led to another

(ii) The start of it was slight

(iii) The end of it was strong

(iv) The afternoon turned black

(v) Thumped me on the back

Discuss with your partner what these lines mean.

Answer: (i) It means that a small argument led to another argument.

(ii) When the argument started, it was light and over a small issue.

(iii) The end of the argument was strong as it had turned into a big fight.

(iv) Their fighting continued as afternoon turned into night.

(v) It means that the poet’s brother hit her (patted her) lightly on her back in order to talk to her and put an end to the fighting.

