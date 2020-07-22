NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 6: The Wonderful Words

In this article, we have provided Class 6 NCERT Solutions for Chapter 6 of the English subject. Class 6th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 6th annual exams. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert.

Summary of the Poem:

The Wonderful Words

All people think as well as speak. It is God’s special gift to man. Every person speaks at least one language to express his thoughts. The poet advises us to master a language, at least, our mother tongue. We must not let a great or good thought die because we don’t know how to say it. English is a wonderful and rich language. One can express one’s thoughts in this language effectively. What we need is to look for proper words to put forth our ideas clearly. It is wrong to think that there are no lovely thoughts left to be expressed. Words are a wonderful medium to communicate. If you have some new and beautiful things to say, everyone is willing to hear it. Every thought is like a prisoner in our minds. We can set that idea free with the help of words. It is just possible that the thought may be marvelous.

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 6

Ques: With your partner, complete the following sentences in your own words using the ideas in the poem.

1. Do not let a thought shrivel and die because ________________.

2. English is a _______________ with words that everyone can play.

3. One has to match _________________ .

4. Words are the _______________ of thought.

Аnswer:

you don’t know how to say it. wonderful game. the words to the brightest thoughts in one’s head. food and dress.

Ques: In groups of four discuss the following lines and their meanings.

1. All that you do is match the words

To the brightest thoughts in your head

2. For many of the loveliest things

Have never yet been said

3. And everyone’s longing today to hear.

Some fresh and beautiful thing

4. But only words can free a thought.

From its prison behind your eyes

Аnswers:

You need to look for proper and accurate words to convey your thoughts beautifully. It is wrong to think that all that was worth saying has already been saying earlier. There are numerous lovely things waiting to be said. If you have got some original and striking thing to say, you will find thousands of eager listeners. The mind is a treasure house of wonderful ideas and plans. They are like captives in your head. Only proper words can liberate those thoughts from prison.

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Maths: All chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Science PDF - Get solutions for the latest NCERT Book