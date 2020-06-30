Check Class 7 NCERT Solutions for English Subject. In this article, we have provided NCERT Solutions for Chapter 2 from the English An Alien Hand Textbook. Chapter 2 is about Kari, a five-month-old baby elephant who lives and grows up with his nine-year-old friend and keeper. Kari doesn’t eat much—just about sixteen kilograms of delicious twigs a day. Playful and sensitive, Kari saves a boy from drowning. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 7th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English: An Alien Hand Textbook - Chapter 2: Bringing Up Kari

Ques: The enclosure in which Kari lived had a thatched roof that lay on thick tree stumps.

Examine the illustration of Kari’s pavilion on-page 8 and say why it was built that way.

Answer: Kari’s pavilion was built under a thatched roof having its support on a thick tree trunk. The support was necessary to save the roof from falling down when he moved about and bumped against the bamboo poles.

Ques: Did Kari enjoy his morning bath on the river? Give a reason for your answer.

Answer: Yes, Kari loved to be taken to the river for his bath. He lay down on the sandbank. The narrator rubbed his body with clean sand. Then he washed his body with water. He used to make sounds joyfully.

Ques: Finding good twigs for Kari took a long time. Why?

Answer: The narrator had to work hard to gather soft new twigs for Kari. He had to climb all kinds of trees. If the twigs were deformed, Kari refused to eat them.

Ques: Why did Kari push his friend into the stream?

Answer: Kari pushed his friend (the narrator) into the stream because a boy was drowning in the water. Kari himself could not save and carry the boy to the shore.

Ques: Kari was like a baby. What are the main points of comparison?

Answer: Kari was like a human baby. He had to be taught a few lessons to become good. Like a baby, he too played some mischief. He used to steal away the fruits from the dining-table.

Ques: Kari helped himself to all the bananas in the house without anyone noticing it. How did he do it?

Answer: Kari was a mischievous but intelligent creature. He started taking away the bananas kept on the dining table. He used his black long trunk to steal fruits, through the window.

Ques: Kari learnt the commands to sit and to walk. What were the instructions for each command?

Answer: Kari learnt the commands to sit down or stand up and walk fast or slow. The word “Dhat” was the command to sit down. The word ‘Mali’ was the command to walk.

Ques: What is “the master call?” Why is it the most important signal for an elephant to learn?

Answer: The master-call was a strange kind of hissing like a snake and howling like a tiger. It sounded like a fight between a snake and a tiger. The sound had to be made in the elephant’s ear. It was a necessary signal for Kari to uproot trees and make a passage through the dense forest for the house.

