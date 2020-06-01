NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 2: Geography Lesson

In this article, we have provided Class 8 NCERT Solutions for Chapter 2 of the English subject. Geography Lesson is the poet's description of just such a view of the city, and some questions that come to his mind. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 8th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 8th board exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 2:

Ques: Find three or four phrases in stanzas one and two which are likely to occur in a geography lesson.

Answer:

scaled six inches to the mile valleys were populated land and water attracted man.

Ques: Seen from the window of an aeroplane, the city appears

(i) as haphazard as on ground.

(ii) as neat as a map.

(iii) as developed as necessary.

Mark the right answer.

Answer: (iii) as developed as necessary

Ques: Which of the following statements are examples of “the logic of geography”?

(i) There are cities where there are rivers.

(ii) Cities appear as they are not from six miles above the ground.

(iii) It is easy to understand why valleys are populated.

(iv) It is difficult to understand why humans hate and kill one another.

(v) The earth is round, and it has more sea than land.

Answer: (i); (iii) ; (iv) – these are correct statements.

Ques: Mention two things that are

(i) clear from the height.

(ii) not clear from the height

Answer: (i) The earth is round and it has more sea than land.

(ii) Why men hate each other and build walls across the cities.

Through these NCERT solutions, students of Class 8 can gain a detailed understanding of each chapter and the questions and answers at the end will allow them to review what they understood instantly.






