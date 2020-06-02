NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 5: The School Boy

In this article, we have provided Class 8 NCERT Solutions for Chapter 5 of the English subject. Chapter 5 of poetry is a poem about a school boy who is sad and unhappy. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 8th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 8th board exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 5

Ques: Find three or four words/phrases in stanza 1 that reflect the child’s happiness and joy.

Answer: The words/phrases that reflect the child’s happiness are the song of birds and the skylark, and the sound of the hunter’s horn.

Ques: In stanza 2, the mood changes. Which words/phrases reflect the changed mood?

Answer: The words/phrases reflecting the child’s mood are:

(a) drives all joy away

(b) cruel eye outworn (of the Teacher)

(c) sighing and dismay.

Ques: A cruel eye outworn (stanza 2)’ refers to

(i) the classroom which is shabby/noisy

(ii) the lessons which are difficult/uninteresting

(iii) The dull/uninspiring life at school with lots of work and no play.

Mark the answer that you consider right.

Answer: (iii) The dull/uninspiring life at school with lots of work and no play.

Ques: Nor sit in learning’s bower worn thro’ with the dreary shower’

Which of the following is a close paraphrase of the lines above?

(i) Nor can I sit in a roofless classroom when it is raining.

(ii) Nor can I learn anything at school though teachers go on lecturing and explaining.

(iii) Nor can I sit in the school garden for fear of getting wet in the rain.

Answer: (ii) Nor can I learn anything at school though teachers go on lecturing and explaining.

Through these NCERT solutions, students of Class 8 can gain a detailed understanding of each chapter and the questions and answers at the end will allow them to review what they understood instantly. These solutions are prepared exclusively for the new academic session 2020-21 so students can start their preparations for the board right from the beginning of the session.





