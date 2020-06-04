NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 6: The Duck and the Kangaroo

In this article, we have provided Class 8 NCERT Solutions for Chapter 6 of the English subject. Chapter 6 of the poetry section is a poem about two friends, the Duck and the Kangaroo who set out on a long pleasure trip. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 8th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 8th board exams.

Ques: Taking words that come at the end of lines, write five pairs of rhyming words. Read each pair aloud. For example, pond — beyond

Answer: Kangaroo — too; hop — stop

back — quack; pond — beyond;

duck — luck.;

Ques: Complete the dialogue.

Duck : Dear Kangaroo! Why don’t you

Kangaroo : With pleasure, my dear Duck, though

Duck : That won’t be a problem. I will

Answer: Duck: Dear Kangaroo, why don’t you plan a world tour with-with me.

Kangaroo: With pleasure, my dear Duck though I am afraid your webbed feet would trouble me.

Duck: That won’t be a problem. I will cover them with woolen socks.

Ques: The Kangaroo does not want to catch ‘rheumatism. Spot this word in stanza 3 and say why it is spelt differently. Why is it in two parts? Why does the second part begin with a capital letter?

Answer: roo — Matiz = rheumatism

The word ‘roo’ rhymes with the Kangaroo.

The other word ‘Matiz’ refers subtly to rheumatism. The word ‘rheumatism’ has been split in two parts for the sake of rhyme and a disease.

Ques: Do you find the poem humorous? Read aloud lines that make you laugh.

Answer: Yes, the poem is humorous. Take for example:

“But quite at the end of my tail.”

“And every day a cigar I’ll smoke”.

