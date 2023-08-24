National Curriculum Framework Timeline: All NCFs Published Till Now

National Curriculum Framework: Read here about the NEP (National Education Policy) 2020, Mandate document, and NCF (National Curriculum Framework). Know how many National Curriculum Frameworks have been published till now.

NCF 2023: The National Education Policy 2023 is trending all over India. All the stakeholders in the education industry are thoroughly going through the new NCF 2023. The National Curriculum Framework 2023 PDF was released on August 23, 2023, after the suggestions received from the public on April 6, 2023, were released as a pre-draft. The newly released NCF 2023 document is designed on the foundation laid down by the ‘Mandate Document’. On April 29, 2022, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, released the mandate document. You must be wondering why the mandate document is so important. Let us take this query of yours and discuss the details related to the NCF (National Curriculum Framework) 2023. We will consider its importance and relationship to NEP 2020. Also, check all the NCFs published till now.

What is the National Education Policy?

NEP 2020 is a detailed document that contains guidelines for the conduct and implementation of educational changes and development. This aims to make education universally accessible from primary to secondary level by the year 2030. The implementation of NEP is the responsibility of institutions, schools, and states. Till now, four National education policies have been designed. The revolution in the education field with the help of the first NEP started in 1968, and the second National Education Policy came in 1986. The third policy was formulated in 1992, and the fourth in 2020.

What is the Mandate Document?

On April 29, 2022, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, released the Mandate document at a function held at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. A mandate document carries the guidelines for the development of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

What is National Curriculum Framework?

It is a document created on the basis of the National Education Policy, and it acts as a blueprint for the curriculum, textbooks, and teaching methods used in Indian schools. This aims to improve the education standard by suggesting better and effective teaching strategies.

Relation Between Mandate Document, NEP and NCF

At a function held at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, said that “the National Education Policy 2020 is the ‘Philosophy’, National Curriculum Framework is the ‘Pathway’ and the mandate document released today is the ‘Constitution’ to champion the changing demands of the 21st century and positively impact the future.”

National Curriculum Framework Timeline

