NCL Recruitment 2021 for 1295 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.org

Northern Coalfields Limited is hiring 1000 apprentices for one year at its various units in MP and UP. Check Link Here.

NCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Northern Coalfields Limited, a Mini Ratna Company and a subsidiary company of Coal India Limited, proposes to engage apprentices for one year at its various units in MP and UP. Interested candidates who have passed ITI exam from UP or MP based institutes can apply online for NCL Apprentice Recruitment from 06 December 2021 onwards on apprenticeshipindia.org. It is to be noted that the last date for submitting application is 20 December 2021.

More than 1200 vacancies are available for Welder, Fitter, Electrician and Motor Mechanic trades. Check more details related to qualification, vacancy break-up, selection criteria, application process below:

NCL Apprentice Recruitment Notification

NCL Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 06 December 2021

Last Date of Submission of application form: 20 December 2021

NCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1295

Welder - 88

Fitter - 685

Electrician - 430

Motor Mechanic 9- 2

Eligibility Criteria for NCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

For Welder (Gas & Elect)- 8th & ITI Passed in Welder trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

For Electrician - 10th & ITI Passed in Electrician Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

For Fitter- 10th & ITI Passed in Fitter Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

For Motor Mechanic - 10th & ITI Passed in Motor Mechanic Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only

Age Limit:

16 to 24 years

Selection Process for NCL Apprentice Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of marks secured in all semesters of ITI.

How to Apply for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Step-1 - Visit the Apprenticeship Portal i.e. www.apprenticeshipindia.org.

Step-2: Applicants are required to register on the Apprenticeship Portal by completing the apprentice candidate profile and uploading relevant documents. Note down the Registration Number.

Step-3: Apply for Apprenticeship training, on the Apprenticeship Portal, by searching establishment Northern Coalfields Limited (Establishment Registration No. E01162300007) against eligible trad