NCPOR Recruitment 2021 for 34 Posts of Vehicle Mechanic and other @ncpor.res.in, Check Eligibility Process

NCPOR Recruitment 2021 Notification: The National Centre for Polar & Ocean Research (NCPOR) an autonomous society under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India has invited application for the 34 posts of Vehicle Mechanic, Station Electrician, Welder, Boiler Operator & Mechanic/ Plumber/ Fitter and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 July 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including ITI Certification/Diploma in General Nursing/Bachelor of Science in Nursing/12th Standard passed with additional qualification can apply for NCPOR Recruitment 2020 Notification.



Important Date for NCPOR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 July 2021

Vacancy Details for NCPOR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Vehicle Mechanic-03

Vehicle Electrician-03

Operator Excavating Machine (Dozers, Excavators)-01

Crane Operator (CRO)-02

Station Electrician-01

Generator Mechanic/Operator-02

Welder-03

Boiler Operator & Mechanic/ Plumber/ Fitter-01

Carpenter-02

Multitasking Staff-01

Male Nurse-03

Lab Technician-02

Radio/Wireless Operator-03

Inventory/Bookkeeping Staff-02

Chef / Cook-05



Eligibility Criteria for NCPOR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

For VEM, VEE, OEM, STE, GMO, WDR, BPO, CPR, MTS: For Ex-servicemen/ Ex-Para-military/ Ex-Police Forces personnel: - Trade work as per the service records with minimum four years experience in respective trades.

For civilians: a) ITI Certification (Minimum one-year course) in relevant trade with four years relevant experience, or

b) Diploma in Engineering in relevant field with three years working experience in relevant field

CRO: For Ex-servicemen/ Ex-Para-military/ Ex-Police Forces personnel: - Trade work as per the service records with minimum four years experience in respective trades

For civilians: Heavy motor vehicle license and operating hydraulic cranes preferably of capacity of more than 20 metric tons with minimum four years experience in respective trades

MAN: a) Diploma in General Nursing with three years experience in relevant field. or b) Bachelor of Science in Nursing as approved by Indian Nursing Council with two years working experience in relevant field. Note: Candidates with experience in operation theatre/ ICU will be given preference.

LBT: Diploma in engineering (Instrumentation/ Electronics/electrical/mechanical) with three years working experience in handling scientific equipment/ laboratory or Bachelor in Physical Sciences/ Instrumentation with two years working experience in relevant field. ROP: For Ex-servicemen/ Ex-Para-military/ Ex-Police Forces personnel: - Trade work as per the service records with minimum four years’ experience in radio communication (HF/VHF) devices.

For civilians: a) Candidate should be minimum 12th Standard passed and holding General Operator Certificate (GOC) to operate the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) with four years working experience in radio communication (HF/VHF) devices or

b) Diploma in Engineering (Electronics) with three years working experience in radio communication (HF/VHF) devices.

IBS: a) Candidate should be minimum 12th Standard passed and ITI Certification in computer operator and programming assistant (COPA) or equivalent trade with 4 years working experience in management of inventory and book keeping or

b) Diploma in computer application or equivalent with three years working experience in management of inventory and book keeping. Note: Candidates must have working knowledge of English, Preference will be given to candidates having experience in ERP software packages.

CHF: a) Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology or Culinary Art from a recognized Indian University/Institute with three years of working experience in relevant field. or b) Degree in Hotel Management and Catering Technology or Culinary Art from a recognized Indian University/Institute with two years of working experience in relevant field. Note: candidate with working experience in a registered firm/airlines/hotel/food chain & Capable of handling 50 to 60 persons on a daily basis will be given preference

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NCPOR Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for NCPOR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to register themselves by 15 July 2021 by filling online application form available at official website www.ncpor.res.in.