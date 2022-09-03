NDA and CDS Exam 2022: OYO is giving 45% discount on room booking to Students

NDA and CDS Exam 2022: Students who are appearing for UPSC NDA and CDA Exam can avai 45% discount in room booking. Check Details.

DA and CDS Exam 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting National Defense Academy (NDA) and Combined Defense Services (CDS) this Sunday i.e. on 04 September 2022. Most of the candidates are travelling and are staying in another city to giving the exam which creates lots of difficulties for such candidates. In order to reduce the stress amongst the students, Oyo is offering a special discount to them. Those who choose to stay at the OYO property will be given a 45% discount on bookings.

OYO is giving discounts in 19 selected cities. Students whose exam centre is in the following cities can avail the offer:

Delhi Bangalore Chennai Gautam Buddha Nagar Gurgaon Lucknow Chandigarh Hyderabad Ahmedabad Jaipur Indore, Ludhiana Bhubaneshwar Patna Visakhapatnam Varanasi Kolkata Pune Dehradun.

How to get OYO discount?

First, you need to Download Oyo App from Google Playstore Click on the 'Near Buy' icon to find hotels near your exam center Enter the coupon code 'NDACDS' Now, click on book now Pay the amount You stay will be confirmed

This offer is valid for 03 and 04 September 3 only. Most of the OYO hotels are equipped with facilities such as Wifi and air conditioning.

Product & Chief Service Officer, Shrirang Godbole, Senior Vice President states “It is our honour to offer our country's aspiring soldiers a convenient and affordable stay. Candidates appearing for NDA and CDS exams will be able to choose hotels near them based on their location and budget preferences. Wishing everyone all the best for their exams."

According to the reports, the total number of applications received for the NDA exam last year was around 5.70 lakh, out of which 1.70 lakh were girls