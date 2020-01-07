Search

NDMC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 50 Assistant Engineer Posts @ndmc.gov.in

NDMC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 50 Assistant Engineer Posts @ndmc.gov.in

Jan 7, 2020 11:55 IST
NDMC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 50 Assistant Engineer Posts
NDMC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 50 Assistant Engineer Posts

NDMC Recruitment 2020: North Delhi Municipal Cooperation (NDMC) has invited application for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) Post on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 15 January 2020.

Important Date

Last Date for Application Submission - 15 January 2020

NDMC Assistant Engineer Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 50 Posts

  • UR - 21
  • SC -07
  • ST - 03
  • OBC - 13
  • EWS - 05
  • PWD/Ortho - 01

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer Posts

  • Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.
  • Candidates only with valid GATE score will be considered.

Age Limit:

  • For General -18 - 27 years
  • For SC -18 - 32 years
  • For ST -18 - 32 years
  • For OBC -18 - 30 years
  • For Others 18 - 37 years

How to Apply for NDMC Assistant Engineer Posts 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through NDMC official website www.mcdonline.gov.in on or before 15 January 2020.

Application Fee:

No fee

NDMC Assistant Engineer Notification

NDMC Official Website

