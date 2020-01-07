NDMC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 50 Assistant Engineer Posts @ndmc.gov.in

NDMC Recruitment 2020: North Delhi Municipal Cooperation (NDMC) has invited application for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) Post on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 15 January 2020.

Important Date

Last Date for Application Submission - 15 January 2020

NDMC Assistant Engineer Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 50 Posts

UR - 21

SC -07

ST - 03

OBC - 13

EWS - 05

PWD/Ortho - 01

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer Posts

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.

Candidates only with valid GATE score will be considered.

Age Limit:

For General -18 - 27 years

For SC -18 - 32 years

For ST -18 - 32 years

For OBC -18 - 30 years

For Others 18 - 37 years

How to Apply for NDMC Assistant Engineer Posts 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through NDMC official website www.mcdonline.gov.in on or before 15 January 2020.

Application Fee:

No fee

NDMC Assistant Engineer Notification

NDMC Official Website

