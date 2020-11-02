NECTAR Recruitment 2020: 40 Vacancies for Technical and Administrative Posts, Apply Online @nectar.org.in

NECTAR Recruitment 2020: North East Centre For Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Project Advisor Consultant, Project Coordinator, Project Officer, Cook, Driver, Legal Consultant and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 November 2020.

Nov 2, 2020 09:56 IST
Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 23 November 2020

NECTAR Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Project Advisor Consultant - 2 Posts
  • Project Coordinator - 2 posts
  • Senior Project Officer - 2 Posts
  • Project Officer - 5 Posts
  • Project Associate - 5 Posts
  • Junior Project Associate - 5 Posts
  • Technician/Computer Operator/Office Assistant - 6 Posts
  • Chief Admin Officer - 1 Post
  • Account Associate - 2 Posts
  • Admin. Associate - 2 Posts
  • Personal Associate - 2 Posts
  • Multi-Tasking Operator - 4 Posts
  • Cook - 1 Post
  • Driver - 1 Post
  • Legal Consultant - 1 Post

NECTAR Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Project Advisor Consultant - Master’s Degree in Biotechnology/Forestry/Agro-Forestry/Botany/Computer/IT/Geo-Informatics/GIS & Remote Sensing/Geology/Geography/Horticulture/Food Processing or equivalent from a recognized University or B.E./B.Tech. In civil/mechanical/chemical/electronics & communications/instrumentations etc.
  • Project Coordinator - Masters in Biotechnology/Forestry/Agro Forestry/Botany/Geo-Informatics/Computer/IT/GIS & Remote Sensing/Geology/Geography/Mathematics/Horticulture/Food Processing or equivalent from a recognized University. Or B.E./B.Tech. in civil/mechanical/chemical/electronics & communications/computer/IT/instrumentation/geo informatics/food processing or equivalent from a recognized university.
  • Multi Tasking Operator - 10th pass from a recognized Board.
  • Cook - 8th pass with Medical Fitness Certificate.
  • Driver -8th pass with Valid Commercial Driving Licence.
  • Legal Consultant - LLB or equivalent from a recognized University; Qualified to be registered as an advocate in any State Bar Council/Bar Council of India.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NECTAR Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 23 November 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

Job Summary
NotificationNECTAR Recruitment 2020: 40 Vacancies for Technical and Administrative Posts, Apply Online @nectar.org.in
Notification DateNov 2, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionNov 23, 2020
CityShillong
StateMeghalaya
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
