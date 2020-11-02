NECTAR Recruitment 2020: 40 Vacancies for Technical and Administrative Posts, Apply Online @nectar.org.in

NECTAR Recruitment 2020: North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Project Advisor Consultant, Project Coordinator, Project Officer, Cook, Driver, Legal Consultant and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 23 November 2020

NECTAR Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Project Advisor Consultant - 2 Posts

Project Coordinator - 2 posts

Senior Project Officer - 2 Posts

Project Officer - 5 Posts

Project Associate - 5 Posts

Junior Project Associate - 5 Posts

Technician/Computer Operator/Office Assistant - 6 Posts

Chief Admin Officer - 1 Post

Account Associate - 2 Posts

Admin. Associate - 2 Posts

Personal Associate - 2 Posts

Multi-Tasking Operator - 4 Posts

Cook - 1 Post

Driver - 1 Post

Legal Consultant - 1 Post

NECTAR Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Project Advisor Consultant - Master’s Degree in Biotechnology/Forestry/Agro-Forestry/Botany/Computer/IT/Geo-Informatics/GIS & Remote Sensing/Geology/Geography/Horticulture/Food Processing or equivalent from a recognized University or B.E./B.Tech. In civil/mechanical/chemical/electronics & communications/instrumentations etc.

Project Coordinator - Masters in Biotechnology/Forestry/Agro Forestry/Botany/Geo-Informatics/Computer/IT/GIS & Remote Sensing/Geology/Geography/Mathematics/Horticulture/Food Processing or equivalent from a recognized University. Or B.E./B.Tech. in civil/mechanical/chemical/electronics & communications/computer/IT/instrumentation/geo informatics/food processing or equivalent from a recognized university.

Multi Tasking Operator - 10 th pass from a recognized Board.

pass from a recognized Board. Cook - 8 th pass with Medical Fitness Certificate.

pass with Medical Fitness Certificate. Driver -8 th pass with Valid Commercial Driving Licence.

pass with Valid Commercial Driving Licence. Legal Consultant - LLB or equivalent from a recognized University; Qualified to be registered as an advocate in any State Bar Council/Bar Council of India.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NECTAR Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 23 November 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.