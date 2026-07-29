NEET 2026 Cutoff for 600–630 Marks: Which Government Medical Colleges Can You Get?

NEET UG Admission 2026: Medical aspirants can get admission to government medical colleges if they have scored 600–630 marks. Based on the previous year trends, the cutoff range offers a wide opportunities for MBBS admission in colleges like AIIMS Guwahati, Coimbatore Medical College, Osmania Medical College, Hyderbad etc. Under All India, open-seat, and Delhi University quota students can get into the top government medical colleges across the country.

In order to help aspiring medical students navigate the college options, we have provided a list of government colleges with their opening and closing ranks as per previous year trends. The ranks are based on NEET UG scores, and the admission options can be evaluated based on the ranks shared below. The list also includes various seat types (All India, Delhi University, and open-seat quotas) at which MBBS 2026 admission will be accepted by the college.