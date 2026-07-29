NEET 2026 Cutoff for 600–630 Marks: Which Government Medical Colleges Can You Get?
Can NEET aspirants get into government colleges with 600-630 marks? As per the previous year's trend, colleges like AIIMS Guwahati, Osmania Medical College, and Hyderabad, etc., offer medical seats under this range. Check out a list of medical collleges offering admission, along with opening and closing ranks to determine the admission chances based on the marks acquired at All India, Delhi University, and open-seat quotas.
NEET UG Admission 2026: Medical aspirants can get admission to government medical colleges if they have scored 600–630 marks. Based on the previous year trends, the cutoff range offers a wide opportunities for MBBS admission in colleges like AIIMS Guwahati, Coimbatore Medical College, Osmania Medical College, Hyderbad etc. Under All India, open-seat, and Delhi University quota students can get into the top government medical colleges across the country.
In order to help aspiring medical students navigate the college options, we have provided a list of government colleges with their opening and closing ranks as per previous year trends. The ranks are based on NEET UG scores, and the admission options can be evaluated based on the ranks shared below. The list also includes various seat types (All India, Delhi University, and open-seat quotas) at which MBBS 2026 admission will be accepted by the college.
NEET UG 2026 Admission: Key Highlights
The table contains important NEET UG 2026 exam details and website information. Students can use it to access and navigate the admission and counseling process.
|
Particulars
|
Description
|
Conducting Body
|
NTA (National Test Agency)
|
Exam Name
|
NEET UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) Undergraduate exam.
|
Exam Date
|
June 21, 2026
|
Score Card Release Date
|
July 16, 2026
|
Admission Portal
|
neet.nta.nic.in
|
UG Medical Counselling Portal
|
mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling
|
Score Card Official Website (UG)
|
neet.nta.nic.in/score-card-for-neet-ug-2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline pen-and-paper (OMR sheet)
|
Seat Quotas
|
Government Colleges under NEET 2026 Cutoff for 600–630 Marks (Previous Year Closing Ranks)
Given below is a list of medical government colleges offered under the NEET UG cutoff range of 600-630 marks. Under the open seat quota, AIIMS Guwahati leads at offering MBBS admission at 577 rank. Whereas, under Delhi University quota, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, is offering medical seats at 576-1222 ranks. Refer to the table shared below to check out the complete list and admission options at colleges like AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, Aligarh etc under the listed cutoff marks.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
Open Seat Quota
|
577
|
577
|
Coimbatore Medical College
|
All India
|
673
|
673
|
Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
|
All India
|
681
|
681
|
AIIMS, Rishikesh
|
Open Seat Quota
|
579
|
685
|
Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh
|
All India
|
618
|
690
|
Madras Medical College, Chennai
|
All India
|
642
|
695
|
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
|
Open Seat Quota
|
584
|
706
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
721
|
721
|
Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
All India
|
836
|
856
|
AIIMS, Nagpur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
600
|
862
|
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
|
All India
|
595
|
868
|
B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
|
All India
|
594
|
889
|
Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
All India
|
896
|
896
|
Medical College, Baroda
|
All India
|
929
|
929
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
Open Seat Quota
|
930
|
930
|
Government Medical College, Surat
|
All India
|
957
|
957
|
S.M.S. Medical College, Jaipur
|
All India
|
794
|
968
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, Aligarh
|
Open Seat Quota
|
779
|
973
|
S.C.B. Medical College, Cuttack
|
All India
|
990
|
990
|
Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
888
|
997
|
B.J. Government Medical College, Pune
|
All India
|
656
|
1001
|
AIIMS Patna
|
Open Seat Quota
|
725
|
1015
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
Open Seat Quota
|
754
|
1024
|
ESIC Medical College, Faridabad
|
All India
|
1044
|
1044
|
Government Medical College, Kota
|
All India
|
1047
|
1047
|
Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai
|
All India
|
1052
|
1052
|
Medical College, Bhavnagar
|
All India
|
1060
|
1060
|
AIIMS Bibinagar
|
Open Seat Quota
|
817
|
1064
|
Government Medical College, Kottayam
|
All India
|
892
|
1066
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
772
|
1074
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
|
All India
|
694
|
1128
|
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
|
All India
|
709
|
1150
|
AIIMS Mangalagiri
|
Open Seat Quota
|
657
|
1197
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
583
|
1200
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute
|
All India
|
617
|
1203
|
AIIMS Bilaspur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
621
|
1210
|
Government Medical College, Srinagar
|
All India
|
663
|
1215
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
710
|
1217
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
Open Seat Quota
|
653
|
1219
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
Delhi University Quota
|
576
|
1222
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.