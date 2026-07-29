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NEET 2026 Cutoff for 600–630 Marks: Which Government Medical Colleges Can You Get?

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 17:58 IST

Can NEET aspirants get into government colleges with 600-630 marks? As per the previous year's trend, colleges like AIIMS Guwahati, Osmania Medical College, and Hyderabad, etc., offer medical seats under this range. Check out a list of medical collleges offering admission, along with opening and closing ranks to determine the admission chances based on the marks acquired at All India, Delhi University, and open-seat quotas.

NEET 2026 Cutoff for 600–630 Marks: Which Government Medical Colleges Can You Get?
NEET 2026 Cutoff for 600–630 Marks: Which Government Medical Colleges Can You Get?

NEET UG Admission 2026: Medical aspirants can get admission to government medical colleges if they have scored 600–630 marks. Based on the previous year trends, the cutoff range offers a wide opportunities for MBBS admission in colleges like AIIMS Guwahati, Coimbatore Medical College, Osmania Medical College, Hyderbad etc. Under All India, open-seat, and Delhi University quota students can get into the top government medical colleges across the country. 

In order to help aspiring medical students navigate the college options, we have provided a list of government colleges with their opening and closing ranks as per previous year trends. The ranks are based on NEET UG scores, and the admission options can be evaluated based on the ranks shared below. The list also includes various seat types (All India, Delhi University, and open-seat quotas) at which MBBS 2026 admission will be accepted by the college.

NEET UG 2026 Admission: Key Highlights 

The table contains important NEET UG 2026 exam details and website information. Students can use it to access and navigate the admission and counseling process. 

Particulars 

Description

Conducting Body

NTA (National Test Agency) 

Exam Name 

NEET UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) Undergraduate exam.

Exam Date 

June 21, 2026

Score Card Release Date

July 16, 2026

Admission Portal

neet.nta.nic.in

UG Medical Counselling Portal 

mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling

Score Card Official Website (UG)

neet.nta.nic.in/score-card-for-neet-ug-2026

Exam Mode 

Offline pen-and-paper (OMR sheet)

Seat Quotas 

  • All India Quota- 15%

  • State Quota- 85%

  • Central/Deemed University seats- 100%

Government Colleges under NEET 2026 Cutoff for 600–630 Marks (Previous Year Closing Ranks)

Given below is a list of medical government colleges offered under the NEET UG cutoff range of 600-630 marks. Under the open seat quota, AIIMS Guwahati leads at offering MBBS admission at 577 rank. Whereas, under Delhi University quota, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, is offering medical seats at 576-1222 ranks. Refer to the table shared below to check out the complete list and admission options at colleges like AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, Aligarh etc under the listed cutoff marks. 

College Name

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Guwahati

Open Seat Quota

577

577

Coimbatore Medical College

All India

673

673

Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

All India

681

681

AIIMS, Rishikesh

Open Seat Quota

579

685

Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh

All India

618

690

Madras Medical College, Chennai

All India

642

695

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

Open Seat Quota

584

706

AIIMS Gorakhpur

Open Seat Quota

721

721

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

All India

836

856

AIIMS, Nagpur

Open Seat Quota

600

862

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

All India

595

868

B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad

All India

594

889

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru

All India

896

896

Medical College, Baroda

All India

929

929

AIIMS Jammu

Open Seat Quota

930

930

Government Medical College, Surat

All India

957

957

S.M.S. Medical College, Jaipur

All India

794

968

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, Aligarh

Open Seat Quota

779

973

S.C.B. Medical College, Cuttack

All India

990

990

Medical College, Kolkata

All India

888

997

B.J. Government Medical College, Pune

All India

656

1001

AIIMS Patna

Open Seat Quota

725

1015

AIIMS Kalyani

Open Seat Quota

754

1024

ESIC Medical College, Faridabad

All India

1044

1044

Government Medical College, Kota

All India

1047

1047

Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai

All India

1052

1052

Medical College, Bhavnagar

All India

1060

1060

AIIMS Bibinagar

Open Seat Quota

817

1064

Government Medical College, Kottayam

All India

892

1066

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

772

1074

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

All India

694

1128

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

All India

709

1150

AIIMS Mangalagiri

Open Seat Quota

657

1197

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi

IP University Quota

583

1200

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute

All India

617

1203

AIIMS Bilaspur

Open Seat Quota

621

1210

Government Medical College, Srinagar

All India

663

1215

AIIMS Raipur

Open Seat Quota

710

1217

AIIMS Bathinda

Open Seat Quota

653

1219

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

Delhi University Quota

576

1222

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 29, 2026, 17:58 IST

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