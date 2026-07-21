NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Medical Colleges for 100 to 300 Score

NEET 2026 result has been declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 16, 2026 on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants with above 600 scores often target government MBBS colleges, candidates with 100 to 300 marks often look for alternative medical colleges and private institutes where admission may still be possible. Admission to a particular college depends on various factors including category, state quota, seat availability, reservation policies, and counselling rounds.

Candidates can check the list of MBBS colleges accepting 100 to 300 marks in NEET 2026. Estimate your NEET Rank according to your scores by using the NEET 2026 Rank Predictor.

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks (Open category)

This table highlights the list of MBBS colleges accepting 100 to 300 NEET scores. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR) and find the perfect college for your rank. Given below are the OR-CR: