NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Medical Colleges for 100 to 300 Score
NEET 2026 result has been released by NTA. Candidates with a score between 100 to300 can review the list of MBBS colleges and check the suitable college for your rank.
NEET 2026 result has been declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 16, 2026 on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants with above 600 scores often target government MBBS colleges, candidates with 100 to 300 marks often look for alternative medical colleges and private institutes where admission may still be possible. Admission to a particular college depends on various factors including category, state quota, seat availability, reservation policies, and counselling rounds.
Candidates can check the list of MBBS colleges accepting 100 to 300 marks in NEET 2026. Estimate your NEET Rank according to your scores by using the NEET 2026 Rank Predictor.
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks (Open category)
This table highlights the list of MBBS colleges accepting 100 to 300 NEET scores. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR) and find the perfect college for your rank. Given below are the OR-CR:
- Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune: 1066724-1099519
- Santosh Medical College & Hospital, Ghaziabad: 1066849-1076334
- Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi: 1067298-1067298
- Bharati Vidyapeeth DU Medical College, Pune: 1067881-1099189
- RajaRajeswari Medical College, Bengaluru: 1067983-1067983
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1066724
|
1099519
|
Santosh Medical College & Hospital, Ghaziabad
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1066849
|
1076334
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1067298
|
1067298
|
Bharati Vidyapeeth DU Medical College, Pune
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1067881
|
1099189
|
RajaRajeswari Medical College, Bengaluru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1067983
|
1067983
|
JLN Medical College, Datta Meghe, Wardha
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1070571
|
1070571
|
MM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Mullana
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1075158
|
1075158
|
BV Deemed University Medical College & Hospital, Sangli
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1077799
|
1077799
|
Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Navi Mumbai
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1078205
|
1078205
|
MGM Medical College, Aurangabad
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1079435
|
1095728
|
Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1079853
|
1096491
|
Sri Lalithambigai Medical College & Hospital
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1080530
|
1081637
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1086250
|
1095660
|
Malla Reddy Medical College for Women, Hyderabad
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1086297
|
1086297
|
GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Visakhapatnam
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1091369
|
1091369
|
B.L.D.E. University, Vijayapura
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1099837
|
1099837
|
MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
799445
|
977586
|
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
799714
|
1045838
|
Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
800059
|
1026699
|
SDU Medical College, Kolar
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
800782
|
1012648
|
JLN Medical College, Datta Meghe, Wardha
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
805211
|
853997
|
Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Vashi, Navi Mumbai
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
805765
|
893584
|
Rural Medical College and PIMS, Loni
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
810128
|
1055870
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
812167
|
1044410
|
Sri Siddhartha Medical College, Tumakuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
812670
|
999421
|
B.L.D.E University, Vijayapura
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
812796
|
1047798
|
Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
817873
|
964234
|
Bharati Vidyapeeth DU Medical College, Pune
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
821890
|
1001309
|
Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
832414
|
832414
|
MM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Mullana
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
832974
|
832974
|
BV Deemed University Medical College & Hospital, Sangli
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
833499
|
1019155
|
Santosh Medical College and Hospital, Ghaziabad
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
834917
|
1052586
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
849124
|
1045016
|
Yenepoya Medical College, Mangaluru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
874524
|
1012496
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College & Hospital, Pune
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
875578
|
875578
|
Sri Lalithambigai Medical College & Hospital, Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
879645
|
966916
|
Amrita School of Medicine, Faridabad
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
881922
|
881922
|
Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College, Hubballi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
900762
|
957386
|
Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
907103
|
1023513
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil Education Society Medical College, Kolhapur
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
920476
|
930721
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
924085
|
983099
|
Datta Meghe Medical College, Nagpur
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
961668
|
996061
|
RajaRajeswari Medical College, Bengaluru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
972551
|
1025216
|
Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Nerul
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
986036
|
1035501
|
MGM Medical College, Aurangabad
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
991571
|
1059934
|
Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
949081
|
1004369
|
Institute of Medical Sciences & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1023068
|
1024415
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Delhi NCR Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) DU Quota
|
1031573
|
1031573
|
SRM Medical College and Hospital Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
443948
|
496509
|
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
444108
|
581782
|
ACS Medical College and Hospital Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
444207
|
586080
|
VMKV Medical College and Hospital Salem
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
444365
|
549662
|
Chettinad Hospital & Research Institute Kancheepuram
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
444525
|
599856
|
Santosh Medical College and Hospital Ghaziabad
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
444911
|
499941
|
Vinayaka Missions Medical College and Hospital Karaikal
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
445339
|
491918
|
Meenakshi Medical College Hospital & Research Institute Kanchipuram
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
445679
|
556855
|
Shri Sathya Sai Medical College & Research Institute Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
448539
|
639051
|
Bharath Medical College and Hospital Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
451460
|
655762
|
Aarupadai Veedu Medical College & Hospital Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
457310
|
592172
|
Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
459189
|
707981
|
J R Medical College and Hospital Tamil Nadu
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
469123
|
732873
|
Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats
Quota
|
486586
|
732685
Factors Affecting NEET 2026 Cutoff
Given below are the several factors that influence the cutoffs shift every year:
- Number of candidates appeared in the examination
- Difficulty level of the examination
- Total MBBS seats available
- Category-wise reservation
- State quota and domicile rules
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.