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NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Medical Colleges for 100 to 300 Score

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 18:10 IST

NEET 2026 result has been released by NTA. Candidates with a score between 100 to300 can review the list of MBBS colleges and check the suitable college for your rank.

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Medical Colleges for 100 to 300 Score
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Medical Colleges for 100 to 300 Score

NEET 2026 result has been declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 16, 2026 on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants with above 600 scores often target government MBBS colleges, candidates with 100 to 300 marks often look for alternative medical colleges and private institutes where admission may still be possible. Admission to a particular college depends on various factors including category, state quota, seat availability, reservation policies, and counselling rounds. 

Candidates can check the list of MBBS colleges accepting 100 to 300 marks in NEET 2026. Estimate your NEET Rank according to your scores by using the NEET 2026 Rank Predictor.

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks (Open category)

This table highlights the list of MBBS colleges accepting 100 to 300 NEET scores. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR) and find the perfect college for your rank. Given below are the OR-CR:

  • Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune: 1066724-1099519
  • Santosh Medical College & Hospital, Ghaziabad: 1066849-1076334
  • Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi: 1067298-1067298
  • Bharati Vidyapeeth DU Medical College, Pune: 1067881-1099189
  • RajaRajeswari Medical College, Bengaluru: 1067983-1067983

College Name

Course

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1066724

1099519

Santosh Medical College & Hospital, Ghaziabad

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1066849

1076334

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1067298

1067298

Bharati Vidyapeeth DU Medical College, Pune

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1067881

1099189

RajaRajeswari Medical College, Bengaluru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1067983

1067983

JLN Medical College, Datta Meghe, Wardha

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1070571

1070571

MM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Mullana

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1075158

1075158

BV Deemed University Medical College & Hospital, Sangli

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1077799

1077799

Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Navi Mumbai

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1078205

1078205

MGM Medical College, Aurangabad

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1079435

1095728

Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Chennai

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1079853

1096491

Sri Lalithambigai Medical College & Hospital

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1080530

1081637

Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1086250

1095660

Malla Reddy Medical College for Women, Hyderabad

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1086297

1086297

GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Visakhapatnam

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1091369

1091369

B.L.D.E. University, Vijayapura

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1099837

1099837

MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

799445

977586

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

799714

1045838

Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

800059

1026699

SDU Medical College, Kolar

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

800782

1012648

JLN Medical College, Datta Meghe, Wardha

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

805211

853997

Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

805765

893584

Rural Medical College and PIMS, Loni

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

810128

1055870

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

812167

1044410

Sri Siddhartha Medical College, Tumakuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

812670

999421

B.L.D.E University, Vijayapura

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

812796

1047798

Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

817873

964234

Bharati Vidyapeeth DU Medical College, Pune

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

821890

1001309

Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

832414

832414

MM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Mullana

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

832974

832974

BV Deemed University Medical College & Hospital, Sangli

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

833499

1019155

Santosh Medical College and Hospital, Ghaziabad

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

834917

1052586

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

849124

1045016

Yenepoya Medical College, Mangaluru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

874524

1012496

Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College & Hospital, Pune

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

875578

875578

Sri Lalithambigai Medical College & Hospital, Chennai

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

879645

966916

Amrita School of Medicine, Faridabad

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

881922

881922

Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College, Hubballi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

900762

957386

Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

907103

1023513

Dr. D.Y. Patil Education Society Medical College, Kolhapur

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

920476

930721

Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

924085

983099

Datta Meghe Medical College, Nagpur

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

961668

996061

RajaRajeswari Medical College, Bengaluru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

972551

1025216

Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Nerul

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

986036

1035501

MGM Medical College, Aurangabad

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

991571

1059934

Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

949081

1004369

Institute of Medical Sciences & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

1023068

1024415

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Delhi NCR Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) DU Quota

1031573

1031573

SRM Medical College and Hospital Chennai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

443948

496509

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Puducherry

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

444108

581782

ACS Medical College and Hospital Chennai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

444207

586080

VMKV Medical College and Hospital Salem

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

444365

549662

Chettinad Hospital & Research Institute Kancheepuram

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

444525

599856

Santosh Medical College and Hospital Ghaziabad

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

444911

499941

Vinayaka Missions Medical College and Hospital Karaikal

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

445339

491918

Meenakshi Medical College Hospital & Research Institute Kanchipuram

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

445679

556855

Shri Sathya Sai Medical College & Research Institute Chennai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

448539

639051

Bharath Medical College and Hospital Chennai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

451460

655762

Aarupadai Veedu Medical College & Hospital Puducherry

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

457310

592172

Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital Chennai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

459189

707981

J R Medical College and Hospital Tamil Nadu

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

469123

732873

Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences Puducherry

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats

Quota

486586

732685

Factors Affecting NEET 2026 Cutoff

Given below are the several factors that influence the cutoffs shift every year:

  • Number of candidates appeared in the examination
  • Difficulty level of the examination
  • Total MBBS seats available
  • Category-wise reservation
  • State quota and domicile rules

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 18:10 IST

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