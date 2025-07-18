NEHU Result 2025 OUT at exams.nehu.ac.in, Download Even Semester UG Marksheet PDF

NEHU Result 2025: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has recently declared the even semester results for various courses like BSc, BA, BCom, BBA, BCA, and other exams. North Eastern Hill University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- exams.nehu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their exams.nehu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the NEHU Even Semester result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
North-Eastern Hill University Results 2025
As per the latest update, North-Eastern Hill University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their NEHU results on the official website of the University- exams.nehu.ac.in.
|
North-Eastern Hill University Result 2025
|Click here
Steps to Check NEHU Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like BSc, BA, BCom, BBA, BCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the NEHU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exams.nehu.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down to the result section
Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it.
Step 5: The NEHU Result PDF will appear on the screen and check your result.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to North-Eastern Hill University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for North-Eastern Hill University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Semester
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
Bachelor of Arts
|2nd and 4th
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management
|2nd, 4th and 6th
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor of Science
|2nd, 4th and 6th
|July 10, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor of Commerce
|2nd, 4th and 6th
|July 08, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor of Computer Application
|2nd, 4th and 6th
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine & Surgery
|2nd and 3rd Professional
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery
|1st, 2nd and 3rd Professional
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor of Arts in Music
|2nd, 4th and 6th
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management
|8th
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor of Arts in Music
|2nd and 4th
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor of Science (Home Science)
|6th
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor of Social Work
|6th
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor of Business Administration
|2nd, 4th and 6th
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn
|2nd and 6th
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
Highlights of North-Eastern Hill University
North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is a Central University located in Shillong, Meghalaya. It was established in the year 1973. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). NEHU offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the School of Economics, Management, School of Education, School of Human & Environmental Sciences, School of Humanities, School of Life Sciences, School of Physical Sciences, School of Social Sciences, School of Technology.
|
North-Eastern Hill University Highlights
|
University Name
|
North-Eastern Hill University
|
Established
|
1973
|
Location
|
Shillong, Meghalaya
|
NEHU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
