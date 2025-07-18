NEHU Result 2025 OUT at exams.nehu.ac.in, Download Even Semester UG Marksheet PDF

As per the latest update, North-Eastern Hill University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their NEHU results on the official website of the University- exams.nehu.ac.in.

NEHU Result 2025: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has recently declared the even semester results for various courses like BSc, BA, BCom, BBA, BCA, and other exams. North Eastern Hill University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- exams.nehu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their exams.nehu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the NEHU Even Semester result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Steps to Check NEHU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like BSc, BA, BCom, BBA, BCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the NEHU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exams.nehu.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the result section

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it.

Step 5: The NEHU Result PDF will appear on the screen and check your result.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to North-Eastern Hill University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for North-Eastern Hill University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.