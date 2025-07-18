Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NEHU Result 2025 OUT at exams.nehu.ac.in, Download Even Semester UG Marksheet PDF

NEHU Result 2025 OUT: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) declared the even semester results for various UG courses on its official website- exams.nehu.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the NEHU even semester result.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma
Jul 18, 2025, 17:43 IST
North Eastern Hill University Result 2025
North Eastern Hill University Result 2025

NEHU Result 2025: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has recently declared the even semester results for various courses like BSc, BA, BCom, BBA, BCA, and other exams. North Eastern Hill University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- exams.nehu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their exams.nehu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the NEHU Even Semester result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

North-Eastern Hill University Results 2025

As per the latest update, North-Eastern Hill University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their NEHU results on the official website of the University- exams.nehu.ac.in.

North-Eastern Hill University Result 2025

 Click here

Steps to Check NEHU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like BSc, BA, BCom, BBA, BCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the NEHU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exams.nehu.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the result section

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it.

Step 5: The NEHU Result PDF will appear on the screen and check your result.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to North-Eastern Hill University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for North-Eastern Hill University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Semester

Result Date

Result Links

 Bachelor of Arts

 2nd and 4th July 18, 2025  Click here

Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management 

 2nd, 4th and 6th July 18, 2025  Click here

Bachelor of Science 

 2nd, 4th and 6th  July 10, 2025  Click here

Bachelor of Commerce

 2nd, 4th and 6th  July 08, 2025  Click here

Bachelor of Computer Application 

 2nd, 4th and 6th  July 04, 2025  Click here

Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine & Surgery 

 2nd and 3rd Professional July 04, 2025  Click here

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery

 1st, 2nd and 3rd Professional July 04, 2025  Click here

Bachelor of Arts in Music 

 2nd, 4th and 6th  July 03, 2025  Click here

Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management

 8th July 03, 2025  Click here

Bachelor of Arts in Music 

 2nd and 4th July 03, 2025  Click here

Bachelor of Science (Home Science) 

 6th July 03, 2025  Click here

Bachelor of Social Work 

 6th July 03, 2025  Click here

Bachelor of Business Administration 

 2nd, 4th and 6th  July 03, 2025  Click here

Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn 

 2nd and 6th July 03, 2025  Click here

Highlights of North-Eastern Hill University

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is a Central University located in  Shillong, Meghalaya. It was established in the year 1973. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). NEHU offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the School of Economics, Management, School of Education, School of Human & Environmental Sciences, School of Humanities, School of Life Sciences, School of Physical Sciences, School of Social Sciences, School of Technology. 

North-Eastern Hill University Highlights

University Name

North-Eastern Hill University

Established

1973

Location

Shillong, Meghalaya

NEHU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

FAQs

