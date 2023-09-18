NFC Apprentice Jobs 2023 Apply for 206 Vacancies

NFC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 206 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NFC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad has notified for 206 Apprentice posts for different disciplines. Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others. 

Get all the details of NFC Recruitment here, apply online link

NFC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad has invited online applications for 206 Apprentice posts on its official website. These positions are available under the Apprenticeship Training scheme for a period of one year training in the different disciplines/ trades including Fitter, Turner, Electrician, AO(CP)-Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant), Chemical Plant Operator, Stenographer( English) and others. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 30, 2023. 
 
As per the selection process for these posts, the Selection Committees of NFC will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates as per the vacancies indicated in the notification. Candidates applying for trades other than Electrician and Welder will be selected on merit basis i.e. percentage of marks of qualifying examination. Candidates applying for the trades Electrician and Welder will be selected on the basis of interview. 

NFC  Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Candidates can apply online for these Apprentice posts through the official website as mentioned in the notification on or before September 27, 2023. 

NFC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Fitter-42
  • Turner-32
  • Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant)-06
  • Electrician-15
  • Machinist-16
  • Machinist (Grinder)-08
  • Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant)-15
  • Chemical Plant Operator-14
  • Instrument Mechanic-07
  • Motor Mechanic03
    Stenographer (English)-02
  • Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)-16
  • Welder-16
  • Mechanic Diesel-04
  • Carpenter-06
  • Plumber-04

NFC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 10th and ITI Pass in respective trades. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

NFC Recruitment 2023: Stipend p.m. in Rs.

Rs. 8,050/Rs. 7700
 
NFC  Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply NFC Recruitment 2023?

The candidates, willing to apply for Apprenticeship will have to register in
NAPS Portal i.e-www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link Candidates registration  page on the homepage.
  • Step 3: After successful REGISTRATION, candidates are required to LOGIN in NAPS Portal
    (www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in) with the username (mail-id) and password.
  • Step 4: After successful login, the candidates are required to click on Apprentice opportunities and type Nuclear Fuel Complex-E11153600013 against Search by Establishment by name.
  • Step 5: Now the list of operated trades in Nuclear Fuel Complex, Hyderabad will be displayed and apply in the concerned trades.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
     
     

 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for NFC Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

September 30, 2023 is the last date for online apply.

What are the Jobs in NFC Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad has notified for 206 Apprentice posts on its official website.
