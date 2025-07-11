NFL Non-Executive Result 2025: The National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has officially declared the NFL Result 2025 and Marks for Non-Executive posts on its official website. The final scores for the NFL Non Executive Result 2025 test for the Non-Executives psots have been released on the official website. Candidates can download their marks/score with result after providing their log in to the portal. The marks and result for 336 Non-Executive posts download link is avaialble on the officail website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Non-Executive posts can download their result after using their login credentials. You can download the Non-executive result through the official website of NFL-nationalfertilizers.com A total of 336 Non-Executives posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which written exam was held on 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, and 21st December 2024 across the country.

NFL Non-Executive Result 2025 The candidates can check the final answer key of the NFL MT Exam by login into the official website. The result can be accessed using their registration and password. The direct link to download the final answer key is given below. NFL Non-Executive Result 2025 Download Link NFL Non-Executive Marks 2025 Overview Earlier National Fertilizers Limited had launched the recruitmnet drive for Non-Executive posts. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization National Fertilizers Limited Post Name Non-Executive Total Vacancies 336 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Exam Date 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, and 21st December 2024 Result Status Released Login Credentials Required User Id and Password Official Website nationalfertilizers.com

Details Mentioned on NFL Non Executive Result 2025 The final scores for the NFL Non Executive Result 2024 test held for the Recruitment of Non-Executives have been released on the official website. Candidates can download their marks/score with result after providing their log in to the portal and check all the crucial details. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details: Name of a candidate

Category

Exam date

Subject details

Marks obtained

Total Marks How to Download NFL Non-Executive Result 2025? You can download the Non-executive result after following the steps given below. Step 1 : Go to the official website of National Fertilizer Limited (NFL) at - https://www.nationalfertilizers.com/

Step 2: Click on the result link given under latest updates

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.