NFL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Account Assistant Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

NFL recruitment 2023: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has released detailed notification for Account Assistant posts on its official website-https://www.nationalfertilizers.com/. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

NFL Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has released detailed notification for Account Assistant posts in Employment News, November (11-18), 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 1, 2023.

NFL Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for these posts is December 1, 2023.

NFL Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 15 Account Assistant positions including Non – Executive (Worker) level for various Units/ Offices of NFL are available.

Educational Qualifications For NFL Recruitment 2023:

Candidates should have B. Com with 50% marks in aggregate from any recognised university.

NFL Account Assistant Posts 2023: Age Limit (as on cut off date)

Minimum - 18 years

Maximum - 30 years

NFL Jobs 2023: Application Fee

General, OBC and EWS category candidates are required to pay non-refundable application fee plus applicable bank charges (if any) through online transfer mode at the time of submission of online application form.

₹ 200/- plus applicable Bank Charges

NFL Jobs 2023: 2017 IDA Based Pay Scale

23000-56500



NFL Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For NFL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.