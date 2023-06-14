NHAI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 50 Deputy Manager Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

NHAI has invited online applications for the 50 Deputy Manager Posts on its official website. Check NHAI Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NHAI Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has released notification for the 50 posts of Deputy Manager (Technical) on its official website. These positions are available in the Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC (Pre-revised: Pay Band-3 [(Rs.15,600-39,100/-) + Grade Pay of Rs.5400/-)] with central DA on direct recruitment basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 30, 2023.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including degree in Civil Engineering from a

recognized University / Institute with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.





NHAI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: June 30, 2023



NHAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Technical)-50

Category wise posts

UR 33 SC 04 ST 01 OBC-NCL 11 EWS 01



NHAI Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute;

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NHAI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Not exceeding 30 years

The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. of India Rules applicable for different categories.



NHAI Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

On the basis of final merit (written test & personality test) in Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2022 conducted by UPSC. Please check the notification link for details in this regard.



NHAI Recruitment 2023 PDF





NHAI Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– http://www.nhai.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab About Us → Recruitment → Vacancies → Current →

Click on the advertisement of Deputy Manager (Technical) →Online Application

Step 3: Now fill up the form and furnish the requisite information.

Step 4: After that, upload the essential documents including Photograph/Signature/Certificates on the link on the home page.

Step 5: Now click the ‘Next’ button.

Step 6: You can see the application preview, option of ‘Edit’ and final Submit button, are also available at this stage.

Step 7: Click “Submit” button for submitting the application form.