NHB Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 43 Manager & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NHB Manager Jobs 2023 Apply For 43 Post

NHB Manager Recruitment 2023 : National Housing Bank (NHB) has released notification for recruitment to the Assistant Manager and other posts on its official website-nhb.org.in. Check notification pdf, application process and others. 

NHB Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Housing Bank (NHB) has released notification for recruitment to the various posts on its official website (nhb.org.in). A total of 43 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Assistant Manager, General Manager and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 18, 2023 at nhb.org.in.

Candidates having Master’s Degree in Economics with specialization in monetary economics or Econometrics with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 
 

NHB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Cut-off date for eligibility criteria: September 1, 2023
  • Website link open for Online registration of Applications and payment of fees/ intimation charges: September 28, 2023
  • Last date for online registration of Applications and payment of fees/intimation charges: October 18, 2023

NHB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Project Finance-1
  • Chief Financial Officer-1
  • Economist-1
  • Dy. Manager
  • Economist-1
  • MIS-3
  • Assistant Manager (Scale-I)
  •  Generalist-15
     Hindi-1
  •  Chief Economist -1
  • Senior Application Developer-1
  • Application Developer-2
  •  Senior Project Finance Officer-7
  • Project Finance Officer-8

     

    NHB Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

  • Chief Economist (On Contract): A Master’s Degree in Economics with specialization in monetary
    economics or Econometrics from a recognized Indian/ Foreign University.
  • General Manager (Project Finance): Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant
    Deputy General Manager (CFO): Chartered Accountant
  • Assistant General Manager (Economist):Post Graduate degree in Economics.
  • Deputy Manager (Economist): Post Graduate degree in Economics.
    Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

NHB Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01.09.2023)

  Age (Minimum ) Age (Maximum)
Chief Economist (on Contract)  -  62 Years
General Manager (Scale – VII)  40 Years  55 Years
Deputy General Manager (Scale – VI)  40 Years  55 Years
Assistant General Manager (Scale-V)  32 Years  50 Years
Dy. Manager (Scale – II)  23 Years  32 Years
Senior Application Developer  25 Years  35 Years
Application Developer  23 Years  32 Years
Assistant Manager (Scale-I)  21 Years  30 Years
Senior Project Finance Officer  40 Years  59 Years
Project Finance Officer 35 Years  59 Years  



NHB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Career Counseling

How to Apply For NHB Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://nhb.org.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link “opportunities @NHB”  “CURRENT VACANCIES” on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential document.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for NHB Recruitment 2023?

October 18, 2023 is the last to apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in NHB Recruitment 2023?

NHB has released the notification for the 43 Manager and other posts.
