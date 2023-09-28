NHB Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 43 Manager & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NHB Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Housing Bank (NHB) has released notification for recruitment to the various posts on its official website (nhb.org.in). A total of 43 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Assistant Manager, General Manager and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 18, 2023 at nhb.org.in.
Candidates having Master’s Degree in Economics with specialization in monetary economics or Econometrics with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
NHB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Cut-off date for eligibility criteria: September 1, 2023
- Website link open for Online registration of Applications and payment of fees/ intimation charges: September 28, 2023
- Last date for online registration of Applications and payment of fees/intimation charges: October 18, 2023
NHB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Project Finance-1
- Chief Financial Officer-1
- Economist-1
- Dy. Manager
- Economist-1
- MIS-3
- Assistant Manager (Scale-I)
- Generalist-15
Hindi-1
- Chief Economist -1
- Senior Application Developer-1
- Application Developer-2
- Senior Project Finance Officer-7
- Project Finance Officer-8
NHB Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
- Chief Economist (On Contract): A Master’s Degree in Economics with specialization in monetary
economics or Econometrics from a recognized Indian/ Foreign University.
- General Manager (Project Finance): Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant
Deputy General Manager (CFO): Chartered Accountant
- Assistant General Manager (Economist):Post Graduate degree in Economics.
- Deputy Manager (Economist): Post Graduate degree in Economics.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NHB Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01.09.2023)
|Age (Minimum )
|Age (Maximum)
|Chief Economist (on Contract)
|-
|62 Years
|General Manager (Scale – VII)
|40 Years
|55 Years
|Deputy General Manager (Scale – VI)
|40 Years
|55 Years
|Assistant General Manager (Scale-V)
|32 Years
|50 Years
|Dy. Manager (Scale – II)
|23 Years
|32 Years
|Senior Application Developer
|25 Years
|35 Years
|Application Developer
|23 Years
|32 Years
|Assistant Manager (Scale-I)
|21 Years
|30 Years
|Senior Project Finance Officer
|40 Years
|59 Years
|Project Finance Officer 35 Years
|59 Years
NHB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How to Apply For NHB Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://nhb.org.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link “opportunities @NHB” “CURRENT VACANCIES” on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential document.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.