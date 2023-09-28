NHB Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 43 Manager & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NHB Manager Recruitment 2023 : National Housing Bank (NHB) has released notification for recruitment to the Assistant Manager and other posts on its official website-nhb.org.in. Check notification pdf, application process and others.

NHB Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Housing Bank (NHB) has released notification for recruitment to the various posts on its official website (nhb.org.in). A total of 43 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Assistant Manager, General Manager and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 18, 2023 at nhb.org.in.

Candidates having Master’s Degree in Economics with specialization in monetary economics or Econometrics with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



NHB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Cut-off date for eligibility criteria: September 1, 2023

Website link open for Online registration of Applications and payment of fees/ intimation charges: September 28, 2023

Last date for online registration of Applications and payment of fees/intimation charges: October 18, 2023

NHB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Project Finance-1

Chief Financial Officer-1

Economist-1

Dy. Manager

Economist-1

MIS-3

Assistant Manager (Scale-I)

Generalist-15

Hindi-1

Hindi-1 Chief Economist -1

Senior Application Developer-1

Application Developer-2

Senior Project Finance Officer-7

Project Finance Officer-8



NHB Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Chief Economist (On Contract): A Master’s Degree in Economics with specialization in monetary

economics or Econometrics from a recognized Indian/ Foreign University.

General Manager (Project Finance): Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant

Deputy General Manager (CFO): Chartered Accountant

Deputy General Manager (CFO): Chartered Accountant
Assistant General Manager (Economist): Post Graduate degree in Economics.

:Post Graduate degree in Economics. Deputy Manager (Economist): Post Graduate degree in Economics.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NHB Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01.09.2023)

Age (Minimum ) Age (Maximum) Chief Economist (on Contract) - 62 Years General Manager (Scale – VII) 40 Years 55 Years Deputy General Manager (Scale – VI) 40 Years 55 Years Assistant General Manager (Scale-V) 32 Years 50 Years Dy. Manager (Scale – II) 23 Years 32 Years Senior Application Developer 25 Years 35 Years Application Developer 23 Years 32 Years Assistant Manager (Scale-I) 21 Years 30 Years Senior Project Finance Officer 40 Years 59 Years Project Finance Officer 35 Years 59 Years





NHB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How to Apply For NHB Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.