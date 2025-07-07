NHB Recruitment 2025, Notification Released for Officer Posts at nhb.org.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility and More

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NHB Recruitment 2025 PDF: The National Housing Bank (NHB) has released the notification for various posts including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Senior Tax Officer, Application Developer and others.   Check eligibility, application process, selection process and others. 

Jul 7, 2025, 10:59 IST
National Housing Board Recruitment 2025

NHB Recruitment 2025 Notification: The National Housing Bank (NHB) has released the notification for various posts including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Senior Tax Officer, Application Developer and others. The online application process for this major recruitment drive will be commenced from July 09 at nhb.org.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before July 22, 2025 at nhb.org.in.

You can check all the details for the NHB Recruitment 2025 drive including eligibility, application fee, age limit, salary, selection process and others.

National Houing Bank 2025 Important Dates

The NHB Notification Online Application is Available from July 09 to July 22, 2025 at the official website. You can check the details schedule given below-
Starting Date of Online Application July 09, 2025
Last date for submission of application July 22, 202

National Housing Bank 2025 Vacancy Details

A total of 10 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines. Check the details of posts wise vacancies.

Name of Post Number
Chief Technology Officer  01
Chief Information Security Officer 01
Chief Risk Officer 01
Head: Learning and Development  01
Administrator: Learning and Development  01
Senior Tax Officer  02
Application Developer  01

National Housing Bank 2025 Eligibility

Candidates should have posts wise requisite educational qualification and other eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You can check the details notification for details in this regard.

How to apply for National Housing Board Recruitment 2025

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.nhb.org.in/.
Step 2: Click on the link BEL recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

