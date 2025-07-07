NHB Recruitment 2025, Notification Released for Officer Posts at nhb.org.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility and More

NHB Recruitment 2025 Notification: The National Housing Bank (NHB) has released the notification for various posts including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Senior Tax Officer, Application Developer and others. The online application process for this major recruitment drive will be commenced from July 09 at nhb.org.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before July 22, 2025 at nhb.org.in.

You can check all the details for the NHB Recruitment 2025 drive including eligibility, application fee, age limit, salary, selection process and others.

National Houing Bank 2025 Important Dates

The NHB Notification Online Application is Available from July 09 to July 22, 2025 at the official website. You can check the details schedule given below-

Starting Date of Online Application July 09, 2025

Last date for submission of application July 22, 202