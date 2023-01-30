NHM Haryana CHO Result 2023: Download Link Here, Check Other Details

National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana has released the result for NHM Haryana CHO 2023 for the post of Mid-Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers (MLHPs-cum-CHOs) 2023 recruitment. Check here the result along with marks obtained.

NHM Haryana CHO Result 2023 Download: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana has released the result for the post of Mid-Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers (MLHPs-cum-CHOs) 2023 recruitment conducted at Chandigarh on 29 January 2023. This year the exam was conducted for a total of 527 (143 New+ 382 Backlog) vacancies for these posts. Candidates who have applied for NHM Haryana Recruitment 2023 can download their result from the official website. The NHM has released a press release containing the details of the result along with OMR answer sheet which can be downloaded from the official website of NHM haryana at- http://nhmharyana.gov.in/ by using their Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Candidates who have qualified the written exam will be called for Document Verification. Candidates are required to attend their Document Verification as per District-wise Schedule to be released in upcoming Public Notice(s). If any candidate fails to appear for document verification as per given schedule, her/his candidature may be rejected without any further information. District-wise final merit list will be prepared after document verifications to be conducted as per the schedule given in the advertisement and subject to the availability of seats in particular District & Category.

Step by step process to download the result is given below.

Steps to Download the NHM Haryana CHO Result 2023

Step 1

Visit the official website of National Health Mission, Haryana @ http://www.nhmharyana.gov.in/

Step 2

Click on the link flashing on the top of the homepage- Public Notice No. NHM/CHO-Exam/Result-2023/Public-Notice-1 dated 29.01.2023 regarding scanned OMR Sheet & Roll Number wise score for District-wise recruitment of 527 posts of MLHPs-cum-CHOs, and Written Exam held thereof on 29/01/2023 at Chandigarh.

Step 3

Click on the link and download the notice.

Step 4

View and download the result from the link given in notice.

Step 5

Click the link of OMR and Download the OMR Sheet by entering Roll No along with Date of Birth.

Take a printout of OMR and also save a copy of result for future reference.

Download link for NHM Haryana CHO 2023 Result Notice

Alternatively PDF of result for NHM Haryana CHO 2023 can be downloaded from the Direct Link given below-

This year there are a total of 527 vacancies in the NHM Haryana CHO 2023 recruitment. Candidates are advised to take a print of result and check their name and marks. Candidates are also advised to download their OMR sheet.