NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sams.co.in, Check CHH Download Link

NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2022 has been released by National Health Mission (NHM) has uploaded the admit card at sams.co.in. Details Here.

NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2022 Download: National Health Mission (NHM) has uploaded the admit card for the online exam for the post of Community Health Mission (CHO) and Certificate in Community Health (CHH) Posts at sams.co.in. Candidates can download MP CHO Admit Card from the official website using their Application ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth. However, NHM MP CHO Admit Card Link is available in this article below:

NHM MP CHO Exam will be held on 17 April 2022 (Sunday). The candidates who are appearing in the test can check NHM MP CHO Exam Pattern below:

Subject Marks Time Physiology 5 2 hours Anatomy 5 Demography and common health statistics 5 Community Health, Epidemiology and Disease Prevention 5 Maternal Health (Pregnancy and Childbirth) 10 Child health and Nutrition 5 Immunization 5 Adolescent health 5 Family Planning 5 Common Communicable diseases 10 Non-Communicable Diseases 10 National Health Programs 10 GK 5 Skill Based 10 Analytical and Communication Skills 5

Each question will be of 1 mark.

How to Download NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the SAMS website - sams.co.in Click on ‘Recruitment of Remaining Vacant Posts of Contractual Community Health Officers (CHOs) under National Health Mission, MP, Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh’ A new page will be opened, click on ‘Admit Card’ Now, Enter your details and click on ‘Submit Button’ Download MP NHM CHO Admit Card 2022

The recruitment is being done to fill up 480 vacancies for the post of Certificate in Community Health (CHH) and 488 for Community Health Officers (CHO).