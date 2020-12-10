NHM MP CHO Answer Key 2020 Released @nhmmp.gov.in, Submit Objection till 14 Dec

NHM MP CHO Answer Key 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh (MP) has released the answer key and question paper of Online Written Test for the position of Community Health Officers (CHO-NHM, MP). Candidates can download NHM MP Answer Key from the official website www.sams.co.in and www.nhmmp.gov.in.

NHM MP CHO Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download NHM CHO Answer Key, directly, through the link:

Candidates have any objection against answer key may challenge both questions and answer keys through online mode on official website. NHM MP CHSO Objection Link is available from 09 November 2020 (05:00 PM) to 14 December 2020 (5:00 PM).

How to Submit NHM MP CHO Answer Key Objection ?

Go to the website https://www.sams.co.in/ and https://www.nhmmp.gov.in/. Click on the link ‘Observation on Question & Answer Key’ under ‘Requirements of 3800 Community Health Officers (CHOs) under National Health Mission, MP, Department of Public Health and Family Welfare’ Login with your Roll Number and Date of Birth (DDMMYYYY) and submit. Click on “View Answer Key (Master QP PDF)” to view the question and answer keys, click on the link “Add Objection” in case you have any observation on the question/ options/ answer key and you want this to be reviewed. ID for Question/ Options/ Answer key can be viewed while clicking on button “View Answer Key (Master QP PDF)Observation/ Query shall be entertained for five days (i.e. December 14, 2020, at 5:00 PM). Any query/ observation after the stipulated time shall not be entertained. And any such challenges in the near future on Questions/ Options/ Answer keys shall be deemed invalid and shall not be entertained. As instructed during the online written test, in case any discrepancy exists between the Hindi and English Question, the English version of the question shall be considered correct/ valid.

The review committee shall study the Observation/ Query made by candidates for the next two to three business days, and the conclusion of all the queries shall be uploaded on the on or before December 16 or 17 2020. Observation/ Query of the candidates shall be clubbed, in case of repetitive or similar observations. A single consolidated response shall be provided for such Observation/ Query.

NHM MP CHO Result shall be uploaded on the official website after considering all the objections.

A total of 3800 vacancies are available under Community Health Officers (CHOs) under Ayushman Bharat to Strengthen Sub-Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs).