Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022: 385 Vacancies to be recruited, Apply Online @mponline.gov.in

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on mponline.gov.in for 385 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 18, 2022 18:43 IST
NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022
NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM) has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Ayush CHO (Ayurveda/ Homeopathy/ Greek) and Data Entry Operator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 April 2022. A total of 385 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check vacancy numbers, eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2022

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Ayush CHO (Ayurveda) 276
Ayush CHO (Homeopathy) 39
Ayush CHO (Greek) 8
Data Entry Operator 62
Total 385 Posts

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

Ayush CHO (Ayurveda/Homeopathy/Greek) - The candidate must have a degree B.A.M.S. from a University and have an Internship completed before the last date of advertisement. MP Board of Ayurvedic and Unani System of Medicine and naturopathy/ M.P. “Permanent Registration in Homeopathy Council.

DEO - Graduate in Computer Application/ B.Tech (CS/ IT)/ BCA/ BSC (IT) from a recognized University; Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University; Diploma/ Certificate in Computer Science (DCA/ PGDCA) from a recognized University/ Institute.

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

Candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms. 

Download NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF 

Apply Online

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 30 April 2022. Canidates can check the online application directly by clicking on the above link. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

 

 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022?

Graduation. Candidates are advised to refer to the above article for details.

What is the last date for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022?

30 April 2022.

How many vacancies are to be recruited for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022?

385.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationNHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022: 385 Vacancies to be recruited, Apply Online @mponline.gov.in
Notification Date18 Apr, 2022
Last Date of Submission30 Apr, 2022
CityBhopal
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization National Health Mission
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Medical
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.