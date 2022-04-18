NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022: 385 Vacancies to be recruited, Apply Online @mponline.gov.in

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on mponline.gov.in for 385 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM) has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Ayush CHO (Ayurveda/ Homeopathy/ Greek) and Data Entry Operator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 April 2022. A total of 385 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check vacancy numbers, eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2022

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Ayush CHO (Ayurveda) 276 Ayush CHO (Homeopathy) 39 Ayush CHO (Greek) 8 Data Entry Operator 62 Total 385 Posts

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Ayush CHO (Ayurveda/Homeopathy/Greek) - The candidate must have a degree B.A.M.S. from a University and have an Internship completed before the last date of advertisement. MP Board of Ayurvedic and Unani System of Medicine and naturopathy/ M.P. “Permanent Registration in Homeopathy Council.

DEO - Graduate in Computer Application/ B.Tech (CS/ IT)/ BCA/ BSC (IT) from a recognized University; Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University; Diploma/ Certificate in Computer Science (DCA/ PGDCA) from a recognized University/ Institute.

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 30 April 2022. Canidates can check the online application directly by clicking on the above link. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.