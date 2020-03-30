NHM Odisha Recruitment 2020 for 151 Paramedical Staff for Coronavirus (COVID-19), Apply by Today

NHM Odisha Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer, Kalahandi has published the recruitment notification for paramedical worker for the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Radiographer, MPHW (Male) and MPHW (Female) including the retired persons in the District Head Quarters Hospital COVID - 19 Hospital on short term on contractual (daily wage) basis for a period of three months i.e. till 30th June 2020, which may be extended' if required. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format by today i.e. on or before 30 March 2020
Notification Details:
Notification No. - 1266
Important Dates for NHM, Assam Recruitment 2019
Last Date to send Application: 30 March 2020
Vacancy Details of NHM Odisha COVID-19 Paramedical Recruitment 2020
Paramedical Staff – 151 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 21 Posts
- Pharmacist - 19 Posts
- Radiographer - 10 Posts
- MPHW (M) - 31 Posts
- MPHW (F) - 70 -Posts
Pay
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 388 per day as Remuneration as per the labor and ESI Department Notification and Rs. 612 per day as COVID-19 incentive
- Pharmacist - Rs. 388 per day as Remuneration as per the labor and ESI Department Notification and Rs. 612 per day as COVID-19 incentive
- Radiographer - Rs. 488 per day as Remuneration as per the labor and ESI Department Notification and Rs. 552 per day as COVID-19 incentive
- MPHW (M) - Rs. 388 per day as Remuneration as per the labor and ESI Department Notification and Rs. 462 per day as COVID-19 incentive
- MPHW (F) - Rs. 388 per day as Remuneration as per the labor and ESI Department Notification and Rs. 462 per day as COVID-19 incentive
How to Apply for NHM Odisha COVID-19 Paramedical Recruitment 2020
Eligible candidates may submit their applications in prescribed format given in the District Website www.kalahandi.nic.in along with scanned document with proof of their qualification, age, identity, INC Registration and photograph by email to CDM & PHO, Kalahandi i.e. covid19reckalahandi.nic.in on or before 30 March 2020 upto 05:30 PM.
NHM Odisha COVID-19 Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF