NHM Odisha Recruitment 2020 for 151 Paramedical Staff for Coronavirus (COVID-19), Apply by Today

NHM Odisha Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer, Kalahandi has published the recruitment notification for paramedical worker for the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Radiographer, MPHW (Male) and MPHW (Female) including the retired persons in the District Head Quarters Hospital COVID - 19 Hospital on short term on contractual (daily wage) basis for a period of three months i.e. till 30th June 2020, which may be extended' if required. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format by today i.e. on or before 30 March 2020

Notification Details:

Notification No. - 1266

Important Dates for NHM, Assam Recruitment 2019

Last Date to send Application: 30 March 2020



Vacancy Details of NHM Odisha COVID-19 Paramedical Recruitment 2020

Paramedical Staff – 151 Posts

Staff Nurse - 21 Posts

Pharmacist - 19 Posts

Radiographer - 10 Posts

MPHW (M) - 31 Posts

MPHW (F) - 70 -Posts

Pay

Staff Nurse - Rs. 388 per day as Remuneration as per the labor and ESI Department Notification and Rs. 612 per day as COVID-19 incentive

Pharmacist - Rs. 388 per day as Remuneration as per the labor and ESI Department Notification and Rs. 612 per day as COVID-19 incentive

Radiographer - Rs. 488 per day as Remuneration as per the labor and ESI Department Notification and Rs. 552 per day as COVID-19 incentive

MPHW (M) - Rs. 388 per day as Remuneration as per the labor and ESI Department Notification and Rs. 462 per day as COVID-19 incentive

MPHW (F) - Rs. 388 per day as Remuneration as per the labor and ESI Department Notification and Rs. 462 per day as COVID-19 incentive

How to Apply for NHM Odisha COVID-19 Paramedical Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates may submit their applications in prescribed format given in the District Website www.kalahandi.nic.in along with scanned document with proof of their qualification, age, identity, INC Registration and photograph by email to CDM & PHO, Kalahandi i.e. covid19reckalahandi.nic.in on or before 30 March 2020 upto 05:30 PM.

NHM Odisha COVID-19 Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF