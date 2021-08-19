NHM Punjab Recruitment 2021 for Accountant Cum Cashier, Statistical Assistant & Information Assistant, Download Notice @nhm.punjab.gov.in

National Health Mission, Punjab is conducting interview for District Accountant Cum Cashier, District Statistical Assistant and Information Assistant Posts. Details Here

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission, Punjab has published a notification for District Accountant Cum Cashier, District Statistical Assistant and Information Assistant under District Health Societies (NHM) on purely contract basis on nhm.punjab.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 03 September 2021.

Walk-in-Interview Details

Interview Date - 03 September 2021 Time - 10 AM Venue - in the office of respective Civil Surgeons of the District where the post is vacant

NHM Punjab Vacancy Details

District Accountant Cum Cashier - 10 Posts District Statistical Assistant - 10 Posts Information Assistant - 11 Posts

NHM Punjab Salary:

District Accountant Cum Cashier - Rs.12276/- pm District Statistical Assistant - Rs.12276/- pm Information Assistant - Rs.12276/- pm

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Punjab District Accountant Cum Cashier, District Statistical Assistant and Information Assistant

Educational Qualification:

District Accountant Cum Cashier - Commerce Graduate · One year Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application from recognized institution. Candidates with a higher qualification in Finance/Commerce will be preferred.Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in Finance Sector in Govt. / Semi Govt. Department / Reputed Private concerns District Statistical Assistant - Commerce Graduate or Graduate in any discipline having Statistics or Economics as one of the subject. · One year Diploma/Certificate in Computer Applications from recognized institution or BCA/ B.Sc IT/B.Tech(CS or IT) from a Recognized Institute. · Candidates with a higher qualification in the relevant field will be preferred. Minimum 2 years post qualification work experience in collection and compilation of Data in Govt./Semi Govt. Department / Reputed Private concerns Information Assistant - Graduate in any discipline · One year Diploma in Computer Application from a Recognized Institute or BCA/ B.Sc IT/B.Tech(CS or IT) from a Recognized Institute . Candidates with a higher qualification in the relevant field will be preferred. Minimum 2 years post qualification work experience in collection and compilation of Data in Govt./Semi Govt. Department / Reputed Private concerns.

Age Limit:

18 to 37 years

How to Apply for NHM Punjab Recruitment 2021

Candidates can attend interview along with their original testimonials and photocopies related to Qualification, Date of Birth, Experience, Pass in Punjabi in matriculation, reserve category certificate, Address proof and Photo Identity Proof ( Copy of Ration Card, Voter Card, Passport, License etc.).

NHM Punjab Notification Download