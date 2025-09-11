CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2025-26 with Marking Scheme; Download PDF Link Here

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2025-26 is a great study material for students preparing for their final board exams. It provides a clear idea of the latest exam pattern, the types of questions that may be asked, and the marking scheme set by CBSE. With the help of this sample paper, students can practice effectively and build confidence before appearing for the real exam. By solving the paper regularly, students learn how to manage their time during exams, identify the areas where they are weak, and work on improving them. It also helps them revise important topics in a structured way. Practicing with these papers not only makes the preparation stronger but also boosts self-confidence, ensuring better performance in the exam. Overall, this sample paper is a valuable guide that can help students score high marks in their Physical Education board exam.

General Instructions Check the following information for the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education exam 2025 general instructions: 1. The question paper consists of 5 sections and 37 Questions. 2. Section A consists of questions 1-18, carrying 1 mark each and is multiple choice questions. All questions are compulsory 3. Section B consists of questions 19-24 carrying 2 marks each and are very short answer types and should not exceed 60-90 words. Attempt any 5. 4. Sections C consist of Question 25-30, carrying 3 marks eac,h and are short-answer types and should not exceed 100-150 words. Attempt any 5. 5. Sections D consists of Questions 31-3,3 carrying 4 marks each and are case studies. 6. Section E consists of Questions 34-37, carrying 5 marks each and are long answer types and should not exceed 200-300 words. Attempt any 3.

Section A Check the following table to practice important questions from the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2025-26. These questions will help students prepare well and understand the exam pattern. Q No. Marks SECTION A Q1. A tournament where every team plays with every other team once and the number of matches is determined with the help of the formula N(N-1) is called as: (a) knockout tournament (b) double league tournament (c) single league tournament (d) none of these [1] Q2. Read the following statements labelled Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Choose one of the correct alternatives given below: Assertion (A): Planning should be the first step for organizing a tournament. Reason (R): A tournament can be conducted without planning. In context of the above two statements, which one of the following is correct? (a) Both (A)and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). (b) Both (A)and (R) are true and (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). (c) (A) is true but (R)is false. (d) (A) is false but (R)is true. [1] Q3. Match the following:

Column I Column II (a) Garun asana (b) Horse riding (c) Rope skipping (d) Hal asana (i) Flat foot (ii)Lordosis (iii) Knock knees (iv) Bow legs [1] (a) A-(iv), B-(iii), C-(i), D-(ii) (b) A-(ii), B-(iv), C-(i), D-(iii) (c) A-(iii), B-(i), C-(iii), D-(iv)

Q4. What is nutrition?

(a) Essential substances of food like proteins, fats, carbohydrates, etc. (b) Consuming correct ratio of nutrients (c) Dynamic process in which consumed food is digested (d) Both (a) and (b) [1] Q5. Identify the yoga asana below.



(a) Uttana Mandukasana (b) Paschim tan asana (c) Dhanu asana (d) Hal asana [1] Q6. Which of the following is a yoga pose for treatment of obesity? (a) Gomulka asana (b) Bhujang asana (c) Paschim tan asana (d) Vajrayana [1] Q7. Who are the participants in Special Olympics?

(a) Veterans (b) Children and adults with intellectual disabilities (c) Physically handicapped (d) Both (b) and (c) [1] Q8. Female Athlete Triad does not include. (a) Amenorrhea (b) Oligomenorrhea (c) Osteoporosis (d) Bulimia Nervosa [1] Q9. Find the odd one out.

(a) Calcium (b) Sulfur (c) Potassium (d) Iron [1]