CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2025-25: CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2025-26. This article provides a complete overview of the CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2025-26, which serves as an important resource for students preparing for their year-end board examinations.
The sample paper provides students with the latest exam pattern, question format, and marking scheme as provided by CBSE. By practicing this NCC sample paper, students can identify their weak areas, strengthen their preparation, and revise effectively. Check the NCC sample paper below.
General Instructions
This is the set of general instructions for students attempting the paper. Kindly read them carefully before answering the questions.
1. The question paper consists of two parts i.e. PART-I (49 marks) and PART-II (21 marks).
2. Part I is compulsory for all and it comprises of Section A, Section B and Section C.
3. Part-II shall be attempted as per the chosen wing and it comprises of Section D, Section E, and Section F.
4. The paper consists of 01, 02, 04, and 06 mark(s) questions.
5. The answer to the 01 mark question is based on MCQ.
6. The answer to the 02 mark question should not exceed 35 words.
7. The answer to the 04 mark question should not exceed 80 words.
8. The answer to the 06 mark question should not exceed 150 words.
Section A
Students can check the below table for the CBSE NCC Sample Paper for Section A:
|
S. No.
|
PART-I: COMMON SUBJECTS (Total Marks : 49)
|
Marks
|
SECTION A
|
1
|
Choose correct answer
|
i)
|
Which of the following national interests are pre-requisites for obtaining national objectives?
a) Sovereignty
b) Separation
c) Integrity
d) Unity
Choose the correct answer
A) a, b and c only
B) b, c and d only
C) a, b, c and d
D) a, c and d only
|
1
|
ii)
|
Forming of squad' is done to change the of the squad or to conserve
A) formation
B) attention
C) command
D) discipline
|
1
|
iii)
|
How many cadets are required for Guards in Guard Mounting?
A) 1+7 C) 2+5
B) 2+6 D) 1+8
|
1
|
iv)
|
The magazine catch is pressed and the magazine is taken out.
A) downwards
B) left side
C) upwards
D) right side
|
1
|
v)
|
Put the following in the sequential order of firing a shot
i) Follow Through
ii) Re-loading
iii) Aiming Position
iv) Firing
A) i, iii, iv, ii
B) ii, iii, iv, i
C) iii, ii, iv, i
D) iii, iv, i, ii
|
1
|
vi)
|
Which ammunition is used on miniature ranges?
A) 7.62 B) .22
C) 5.56 D) 81 mortar
|
1
|
vii)
|
Which fire extinguishers contain dry chemicals or solution and are exclusively meant for extinguishing fires involving inflammable liquids such as oils, fats, or grease?
A) CTC Carbon dioxide and Dry Chemical Extinguishers
B) Foam Type or Dry Chemical Powder Extinguishers
C) Soda Acid Extinguishers
D) Water canon
|
1
To know more questions related to CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2025-26, click on the given below link.
Click here: CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2025-26 PDF
CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2025-25: Answer Key
This is the answer key for CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2025-25. Students can check the correct options for Section A below.
|
S. No.
|
PART-I: COMMON SUBJECTS (Total Marks :49)
|
Marks
|
SECTION A
|
1
|
Choose correct answer
|
i)
|
D) a, c and d only
|
1
|
ii)
|
A) formation
|
1
|
iii)
|
B) 2+6
|
1
|
iv)
|
C) upwards
|
1
|
v)
|
D) iii, iv, i, ii
|
1
|
vi)
|
B) .22
|
1
|
vii)
|
B) Foam Type or Dry Chemical Powder Extinguishers
|
1
Students can click on the given below link to get detailed CBSE Marking Scheme PDF.
Click Here: CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2025-26 Answer Key
Students preparing for their board exams should make full use of the CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2025-26. By solving these papers regularly, students can strengthen their concepts, practice time management, and score better marks with confidence.
Also read: CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2025-26: Download 12th Subject-wise Paper PDF and Marking Scheme
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation