CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2025-25: CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2025-26. This article provides a complete overview of the CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2025-26, which serves as an important resource for students preparing for their year-end board examinations.

The sample paper provides students with the latest exam pattern, question format, and marking scheme as provided by CBSE. By practicing this NCC sample paper, students can identify their weak areas, strengthen their preparation, and revise effectively. Check the NCC sample paper below.

General Instructions

This is the set of general instructions for students attempting the paper. Kindly read them carefully before answering the questions.

1. The question paper consists of two parts i.e. PART-I (49 marks) and PART-II (21 marks).

2. Part I is compulsory for all and it comprises of Section A, Section B and Section C.