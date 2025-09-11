Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 Released – Download and Raise Objection Before 23rd September at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Sep 11, 2025, 17:45 IST

Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025: The BSSC has released the Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 in PDF format for all question sets. Candidates can download it from bssc.bihar.gov.in, calculate their scores, and raise objections by 23rd September 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025
BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025

Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 in the pdf format on its official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. The BSSC Bihar Field Assistant Answer contains the questions as well as the correct answers. The answer key helps candidates in calculating their estimated marks before the release of results. The Answer Key has been released for the exam which was conducted on August 10, 2025 under advt 3/2025.

Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT

The Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 was released on September 11, 2025. The answer key is released in PDF format for all question sets A, B, C, and D. Candidates can also raise their objections until September 23, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025.

Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025

PDF download

Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025: Overview

The BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 can now be downloaded at bssc.bihar.gov.in. The answer key was released on September 11, 2025. Candidates can now calculate their expected scores, verify correct answers, and submit objections before 23rd September 2025. Check the table below for the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.

Exam Name

BSSC Field Assistant Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Advertisement Number

03/2025

Exam Date

August 10, 2025

Answer Key Release Date

September 11, 2025

Total Vacancies

201

Department

Agriculture Department, Government of Bihar

Answer Key Format

PDF

Marking Scheme

+4 for correct, –1 for incorrect, 0 for unattempted

Objection Deadline

September 23, 2025

Official Website

bssc.bihar.gov.in

How to Download the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the “Notice Board” section.
  • Now look for the link titled “Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 (Advt. No. 03/2025)”.
  • Download the PDF for your question set
  • Match your answers and calculated expected marks
  • Raise an objection in case of discrepency

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News