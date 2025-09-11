Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 Released – Download and Raise Objection Before 23rd September at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 in the pdf format on its official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. The BSSC Bihar Field Assistant Answer contains the questions as well as the correct answers. The answer key helps candidates in calculating their estimated marks before the release of results. The Answer Key has been released for the exam which was conducted on August 10, 2025 under advt 3/2025.

Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT

The Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 was released on September 11, 2025. The answer key is released in PDF format for all question sets A, B, C, and D. Candidates can also raise their objections until September 23, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025.