Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 Released – Download and Raise Objection Before 23rd September at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 in the pdf format on its official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. The BSSC Bihar Field Assistant Answer contains the questions as well as the correct answers. The answer key helps candidates in calculating their estimated marks before the release of results. The Answer Key has been released for the exam which was conducted on August 10, 2025 under advt 3/2025.
Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT
The Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 was released on September 11, 2025. The answer key is released in PDF format for all question sets A, B, C, and D. Candidates can also raise their objections until September 23, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025.
|
Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025
Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025: Overview
The BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 can now be downloaded at bssc.bihar.gov.in. The answer key was released on September 11, 2025. Candidates can now calculate their expected scores, verify correct answers, and submit objections before 23rd September 2025. Check the table below for the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Exam Name
|
BSSC Field Assistant Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
|
Advertisement Number
|
03/2025
|
Exam Date
|
August 10, 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
September 11, 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
201
|
Department
|
Agriculture Department, Government of Bihar
|
Answer Key Format
|
|
Marking Scheme
|
+4 for correct, –1 for incorrect, 0 for unattempted
|
Objection Deadline
|
September 23, 2025
|
Official Website
|
bssc.bihar.gov.in
How to Download the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the “Notice Board” section.
- Now look for the link titled “Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 (Advt. No. 03/2025)”.
- Download the PDF for your question set
- Match your answers and calculated expected marks
- Raise an objection in case of discrepency
