NHM Rajasthan CHO Recruitment 2020: 6310 Vacancies for Community Health Officer, Apply Online @rajswasthya.nic.in

NHM Rajasthan CHO Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Rajasthan has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) at Health and Wellness Centres (SH-H & WCs) as per operational guidelines of Ayushman Bharat Comprehensive Primary Health Care through Health and Wellness Centres.

Sep 2, 2020 11:47 IST
A total of 6310 Vacancies to be recruited for the post of Community Health Officer. The NHM CHO Recruitment 2020 in Rajasthan Online Applications to be started from today.i.e.2 September 2020. Candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts on or before 16 September 2020. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 2 September 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 16 September 2020

NHM Rajasthan CHO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Community Health Officer - 6310 Posts

NHM Rajasthan CHO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates with B.Sc. In Community Health or Nurse (GNM or B.Sc.) or Ayurveda Practitioner (BAMS) from a recognized University. Candidate must be registered in respective Rajasthan Nursing Council/Board of Indian Medicine.

NHM Rajasthan CHO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 45 years

NHM Rajasthan CHO Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs.  25,000/- Per Month

Download NHM Rajasthan CHO Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to be activated

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Rajasthan CHO Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 2 September 2020 to 16 September 2020. After the submission of the application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

NHM Rajasthan CHO Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • Unreserved (Male & Female) - Rs. 400/-
  • OBC (OBC/MBC) Creamy Layer - Rs. 400/-
  • Other Backward Class (OBC/MBC) Non-Creamy Layer - Rs. 300/-
  • Schedule Caste (SC) - Rs. 300/-
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST) - Rs. 300/-
  • Shahriyar Category (Male/Female) - Rs. 300/-
  • Specially Abled Person (PH)/Female Widow/Female Divorce - Rs. 200/-

FAQ

