NHM Rajasthan CHO Recruitment 2020: 6310 Vacancies for Community Health Officer, Apply Online @rajswasthya.nic.in

How to apply for NHM Rajasthan CHO Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 2 September 2020 to 16 September 2020. After the submission of the application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit for NHM Rajasthan CHO Recruitment 2020?

Candidates applying for Community Health Officer Posts must be between 18 to 45 years of age. There will be age relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

What is the qualification required for NHM CHO Recruitment 2020?

Candidates with B.Sc. In Community Health or Nurse (GNM or B.Sc.) or Ayurveda Practitioner (BAMS) from a recognized University are eligible to apply for CHO Post. Candidate must be registered in respective Rajasthan Nursing Council/Board of Indian Medicine.

What is the last date for NHM CHO Rajasthan Recruitment 2020?

Candidates applying for NHM CHO Rajasthan Recruitment 2020 will be able to access the Online Application window till 16 September 2020.

When will NHM CHO Rajasthan Recruitment 2020 Online Application be started?

The NHM CHO Rajasthan Recruitment 2020 Online Application will be started on 2 September 2020 at rajswasthya.nic.in.

How many vacancies are released for NHM CHO Recruitment 2020?

A total of 6310 Vacancies to be recruited for the post of Community Health Officer by National Health Mission, Rajasthan.