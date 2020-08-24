NHM Satara Recruitment 2020: 552 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, Servant and Other Posts

NHM Satara Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Zilla Arogya Society, Satara, Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Physician, Anaesthetist, MO, Hospital Manager, Staff Nurse, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician and Room Servant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 27 August 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 27 August 2020

NHM Satara Vacancy Details

Physician - 33 Posts

Anaesthetist - 33 Posts

Medical Officer - 118 Posts

Ayush MO - 34 Posts

Hospital Manager - 25 Posts

Staff Nurse - 192 Posts

X-Ray Technician - 22 Posts

ECG Technician - 19 Posts

Lab Technician - 10 Posts

Room Servant - 66 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Servant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Physician - MD (Medicin)/ DNB.

Anesthetist - MD (Anesthesia)/ DA/ DNB.

Medical Officer - MBBS OR BDS/BAMS/BUMS

Ayush MO - BAMS/ BUMS.

Hospital Manager - BAMS/ BUMS + MBA/ HCA/ MPH.

Staff Nurse - B.Sc (Nursing)/ GNM OR ANM

X-Ray Technician - Diploma or Certificate Course & Regi. X-Ray Technician

ECG Technician - ECG Technician Course and 01 Year Experience in ECG Technician.

Lab Technician - B.Sc, DMLT.

Room Servant - 10th passed.

Salary:

Physician, Anesthetist - Rs. 75000/- + Performance

Medical Officer MBBS - Rs. 60,000/-

Medical Officer BDS/BAMS/BUMS - Rs. 28,000/-

Ayush MO - Rs. 30,000/-

Hospital Manager - Rs. 35000/-

Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000/-

ANM - Rs. 18,000/-

ECG Technician, Lab Technician, X-Ray Technician - Rs. 17000/-

Room Servant - Rs. 400/- per day

Download NHM Satara Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Login

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Satara Staff Nurse, Servant and Other Posts Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 22 August to 27 August 2020.