NHM Satara Recruitment 2020: 552 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, Servant and Other Posts

NHM Satara Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Zilla Arogya Society, Satara, Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Physician, Anaesthetist, MO, Hospital Manager, Staff Nurse, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician and Room Servant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 27 August 2020.
Important Dates
Last date for submission of online application: 27 August 2020
NHM Satara Vacancy Details
- Physician - 33 Posts
- Anaesthetist - 33 Posts
- Medical Officer - 118 Posts
- Ayush MO - 34 Posts
- Hospital Manager - 25 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 192 Posts
- X-Ray Technician - 22 Posts
- ECG Technician - 19 Posts
- Lab Technician - 10 Posts
- Room Servant - 66 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Servant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Physician - MD (Medicin)/ DNB.
- Anesthetist - MD (Anesthesia)/ DA/ DNB.
- Medical Officer - MBBS OR BDS/BAMS/BUMS
- Ayush MO - BAMS/ BUMS.
- Hospital Manager - BAMS/ BUMS + MBA/ HCA/ MPH.
- Staff Nurse - B.Sc (Nursing)/ GNM OR ANM
- X-Ray Technician - Diploma or Certificate Course & Regi. X-Ray Technician
- ECG Technician - ECG Technician Course and 01 Year Experience in ECG Technician.
- Lab Technician - B.Sc, DMLT.
- Room Servant - 10th passed.
Salary:
- Physician, Anesthetist - Rs. 75000/- + Performance
- Medical Officer MBBS - Rs. 60,000/-
- Medical Officer BDS/BAMS/BUMS - Rs. 28,000/-
- Ayush MO - Rs. 30,000/-
- Hospital Manager - Rs. 35000/-
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000/-
- ANM - Rs. 18,000/-
- ECG Technician, Lab Technician, X-Ray Technician - Rs. 17000/-
- Room Servant - Rs. 400/- per day
Download NHM Satara Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NHM Satara Staff Nurse, Servant and Other Posts Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 22 August to 27 August 2020.