NHPC JE Admit Card 2022 to release soon on nhpcindia.com, Check JE CBT Date Sheet PDF Here

NHPC JE Admit Card 2022: NHPC Limited has released a notice for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer ( Advt. No. NH/Rectt/05/2021) on its website. All those who applied for NHPC JE Recruitment Exam can download the notice from the official website of NHC.i.e. nhpcindia.com.

The board has decided to conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) from 4 to 6 April 2022 and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the NHPC website regularly for updates. for the following posts shall be as under:-

Post Vacancy Date of CBT Junior Engineer (Civil) 68 4 April 2022 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 34 5 April 2022 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 31 6 April 2022

NHPC JE Exam Pattern

The Computer Based Test/Online Test will be held in 22 cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata,

Lucknow, Mumbai, Panji, Ranchi, Raipur and Shimla.

NHPC JE 2022 Exam will be of 200 Marks for 3 Hrs (180 minutes). The language will be set in English & Hindi Language. The scheme of the exam is as follows: -

For JE (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) (200 Questions)

Part-I consists of 140 MCQ of the concerned discipline

Part-II consists of 30 MCQ on General Awareness and

Part-III of 30 MCQ on Reasoning

The standard of the questions in Engineering subjects will be approximate of the level of Diploma in Engineering (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/Electronics) from a recognized Institute, Board or University recognized by All India Board of Technical Education. All the questions will be set in SI units.

Candidates should note that there will be negative marking for every correct answer of MCQ, one mark shall be awarded. For every wrong answer attempted by the candidates, negative marking of marks (i.e. 0.25 marks) will be deducted. No marks will be awarded/deducted for un-attempted questions.

How to Download NHPC JE Admit Card?