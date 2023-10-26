NHPC Result 2023 Declared: Download JE Merit List at nhpcindia.com, Check Cutoff

NHPC JE Result 2023: NHPC Limited has announced the result of the computer-based exam for Non-Executive Posts. The result is announced in a PDF on the official website of NHPC i.e. nhpcindia.com, against Advertisement No. NH/Rectt/01/2023 for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, and Mechanical) and Senior Accountant in NHPC Ltd.
NHPC Result Download Link 2023
NHPC conducted the written exam on 23 July and the result was announced on 25 October. All those who appeared in the exam can download the PDF through the table given below. The results for Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (E&C), Supervisor (IT), Supervisor (Survey), Hindi Translator and Draftsman shall also be released soon.
|NHPC JE Result Download
|Click Here
NHPC Cutoff Marks
The candidates can check the cutoff marks of provisionally selected candidates based on the CBT score. In case of a tie (same CBT score), candidates senior in age have been given preference.
NHPC JE Civil Cutoff Marks
|Category
|Cut Off
|ur
|152.75
|EWS
|147.50
|OBC
|149.75
|SC
|141.25
|ST
|132.50
NHPC JE Mechanical Cutoff Marks
|Category
|Cut Off
|ur
|140.25
|EWS
|137.00
|OBC
|139
|SC
|127.50
|ST
|117.50
NHPC Sr Accountant Cutoff Marks
|Category
|Cut Off
|ur
|142.00
|EWS
|138.25
|OBC
|136.25
|SC
|133.75
|ST
|115.00
What AFTER NHPC JE Result 2023
The selected candidates will be given offer letters. The Offer letters to the selected candidates will be sent to their registered Email ID only after the Rozgar Mela organized by the Govt. of India on dated 28 October.
NHPC Result 2023 Overview
|
Name of Organisation
|
NHPC Limited
|
Post Name
|
Junior Engineer, Sr Accountant, Supervisor, Hindi Translator and Draftsman
|
Number of Vacancies
|
388
|
NHPC JE Exam Date
|
July 23, 2023
|
NHPC JE Result Date
|
October 25, 2023
|
Official website
|
nhpcindia.com
How to Download NHPC Result 2023?
Thesteps to
- Go to the official website of NHPC - nhpcindia.com and visit career section
- Click on the link 'View Result' given under 'Notification No. NH/Recruitment/01/2023 regarding recruitment of non-executives through computer based examination in NHPC'
- A PDF will open where you can check registration number and name of the shorlosted candidates
- Download the PDF and save it for future reference.