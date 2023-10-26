NHPC Result 2023 Declared: Download JE Merit List at nhpcindia.com, Check Cutoff

NHPC Result 2023 has been released at nhpcindia.com for Junior Engineer and Other Posts. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the direct link to download JE Merit List, Cutoff Marks, Offer Letter Details and Other information.

NHPC JE Result 2023: NHPC Limited has announced the result of the computer-based exam for Non-Executive Posts. The result is announced in a PDF on the official website of NHPC i.e. nhpcindia.com, against Advertisement No. NH/Rectt/01/2023 for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, and Mechanical) and Senior Accountant in NHPC Ltd.

NHPC conducted the written exam on 23 July and the result was announced on 25 October. All those who appeared in the exam can download the PDF through the table given below. The results for Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (E&C), Supervisor (IT), Supervisor (Survey), Hindi Translator and Draftsman shall also be released soon.

The candidates can check the cutoff marks of provisionally selected candidates based on the CBT score. In case of a tie (same CBT score), candidates senior in age have been given preference.

Category Cut Off ur 152.75 EWS 147.50 OBC 149.75 SC 141.25 ST 132.50

Category Cut Off ur 140.25 EWS 137.00 OBC 139 SC 127.50 ST 117.50

Category Cut Off ur 142.00 EWS 138.25 OBC 136.25 SC 133.75 ST 115.00

The selected candidates will be given offer letters. The Offer letters to the selected candidates will be sent to their registered Email ID only after the Rozgar Mela organized by the Govt. of India on dated 28 October.

Name of Organisation NHPC Limited Post Name Junior Engineer, Sr Accountant, Supervisor, Hindi Translator and Draftsman Number of Vacancies 388 NHPC JE Exam Date July 23, 2023 NHPC JE Result Date October 25, 2023 Official website nhpcindia.com

