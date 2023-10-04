NIACL AO Score Card 2023 OUT at newindia.co.in: Download Your Prelims Exam Marks Here

NIACL AO Score Card 2023 has been released by the New India Assurance Company Ltd. on 04 October at newindia.co.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the score cards from this page.

NIACL AO Score Card 2023: The New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) uploaded the marks of all the candidates who attended the AO Prelims Exam on 09 September. The marks are available in the form of score card on the official website of the company. The candidates can download their score card by visiting the official website i.e. newindia.co.in.

NIACL AO Score Card Download Link

The candidates can download the scorecard through the direct link provided in this article. The candidates are required to use their registration details to download the NIACL AO Marks through the provided link.

NIACL AO Score Card Download Link Click Here

NIACL AO Admit Card 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) Post Name Administrative Officer (Scale-I) Number of Vacancies 450 Category Score Card NIACL AO Exam Date 09 September 2023 NIACL AO Result Date 22 September 2023 NIACL AO Score Card Date 04 October 2023 Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview Official Website newindia.co.in

How to Download NIACL AO Score Card 2023 ?

NIACL AO exam was held in two shifts i.e. Shift 1 (2:30 pm to 3:30 pm) and Shift 2 (5:00 pm to 6:00 pm). Check the Steps to download the scorecard below:

Step 1: Visi the official website of NIACL - newindia.co.in

Step 2: Click on the prelims scorecard link

Step 3: Provide the details

Step 4: Now, check your scores

Details on NIACL AO Score Card 2023

The candidates must review the details mentioned on the score card. The following details will be available on the scorecard of the exam:

Candidate's name Roll Number Exam Date Sectional marks Overall marks Qualifying status Cut-off Marks Percentile

Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be eligible to appear in the mains exam, which is scheduled to be held on 08 October 2023.

NIACL AO Prelims exam was conducted on 09 September nd the result was declared on 22 September 2023.