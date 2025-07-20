NICL AO 2025 exam was successfully conducted today at various exam centres across India. Thousands of aspirants appeared for the test, competing for 266 Administrative Officer (Scale I) vacancies. Now that the exam is over, we have provided a detailed section-wise analysis in this article. Reviewing the NICL AO exam analysis will help you understand the types of questions asked, the difficulty level of each section, and the number of good attempts. This will enable you to estimate the expected cut-off marks and assess your chances of qualifying for the next stage.
NICL AO Exam Analysis 2025
NICL AO 2025 exam is over. Aspirants who took the exam shared that the paper was of easy to moderate difficulty level. The exam was conducted in online mode and included sections such as Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness.
The NICL AO Paper Analysis gives insights into the types of questions asked, the number of good attempts, and the overall difficulty level which help candidates assess their performance and aids future aspirants in their preparation.
NICL AO Difficulty Level 2025
Knowing the difficulty level of the NICL AO exam is helpful for candidates preparing for future recruitment cycles. Based on candidate feedback, the exam was reported to be of easy to moderate difficulty. The table below provides the section-wise difficulty level:
|
Sections
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
Easy
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
Easy to Moderate
NICL AO 2025 Good Attempts
The overall good attempts for the NICL AO 2025 exam are estimated to range between 68 to 74. You can check the section-wise good attempts in the table below. It is important to note that the higher the number of good attempts, the higher the expected cut-off is likely to be.
|
Sections
|
Total Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
English Language
|
30
|
22-24
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
25-27
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
21-23
|
Total
|
100
|
68-74
NICL AO Analysis 2025 Section-wise
Here is the section-wise analysis of the NICL AO 2025 exam based on inputs from test-takers:
NICL AO Prelims Analysis 2025 for Reasoning
The authorities asked questions from topics like Puzzles and seating arrangements, inequality, direction etc. The types of questions asked from Puzzle and Seating Arrangement are as follows:
- Uncertain Linear Seating Arrangement- 4 questions
- Linear Seating Arrangement (8 person, north-south facing)- 5 questions
- Box-based puzzle- 5 questions
- Month-based puzzle-5 questions
- Flat and Floor-Based puzzle- 5 questions
|Topics
|Number of Questions
|Puzzles and Seating Arrangements
|24
|Word Formation
|01
|Direction
|03
|Inequality
|03 to 05
|Miscellaneous
|03 to 05
|Total
|35
NICL AO Prelims Analysis 2025 for Quantitative Aptitude
The quantitative aptitude questions asked in Prelims section were calculative and easy to moderate in difficulty level. There were three sets of Data Interpretation questions asked in the exam, which were:
- Bar Graph DI- 07 questions
- Table Graph DI- 06 questions
- Caselet DI- 04 questions
|Topics
|Number of Questions
|Data Interpretation
|17
|Approximation
|04 to 05
|Missing Number Series
|04 to 05
|Arithmetic
|08
|Total
|35
NICL AO Analysis 2025 English Language
Take a look at the table below to know the number of questions asked from each topic:
|Topics
|No. of Questions
|Reading Comprehension
|09 to 10
|Cloze Test
|05
|Misspelt
|04
|Error Detection
|04 to 05
|Sentence Rearrangement
|03 to 05
|Word Usage
|03
|Total
|30
