NICL AO Exam Analysis 2025 Out: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Section-wise Review

NICL AO Paper Review 2025: As per the candidates' feedback, the overall difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate and the good attempts were between 68 to 74. You can check the section-wise analysis, good attempts, and difficulty level here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 20, 2025, 19:27 IST
NICL AO 2025 Exam Analysis: Check Section-wise Difficulty, Good Attempts & Topics Asked

NICL AO 2025 exam was successfully conducted today at various exam centres across India. Thousands of aspirants appeared for the test, competing for 266 Administrative Officer (Scale I) vacancies. Now that the exam is over, we have provided a detailed section-wise analysis in this article. Reviewing the NICL AO exam analysis will help you understand the types of questions asked, the difficulty level of each section, and the number of good attempts. This will enable you to estimate the expected cut-off marks and assess your chances of qualifying for the next stage.

NICL AO Exam Analysis 2025

NICL AO 2025 exam is over. Aspirants who took the exam shared that the paper was of easy to moderate difficulty level. The exam was conducted in online mode and included sections such as Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness.
The NICL AO Paper Analysis gives insights into the types of questions asked, the number of good attempts, and the overall difficulty level which help candidates assess their performance and aids future aspirants in their preparation.

NICL AO Difficulty Level 2025

Knowing the difficulty level of the NICL AO exam is helpful for candidates preparing for future recruitment cycles. Based on candidate feedback, the exam was reported to be of easy to moderate difficulty. The table below provides the section-wise difficulty level:

Sections

Difficulty Level

English Language

Easy

Reasoning Ability

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Easy to Moderate

Total

Easy to Moderate

NICL AO 2025 Good Attempts

The overall good attempts for the NICL AO 2025 exam are estimated to range between 68 to 74. You can check the section-wise good attempts in the table below. It is important to note that the higher the number of good attempts, the higher the expected cut-off is likely to be.

Sections

Total Questions

Good Attempts

English Language

30

22-24

Reasoning Ability

35

25-27

Quantitative Aptitude

35

21-23

Total

100

68-74

NICL AO Analysis 2025 Section-wise

Here is the section-wise analysis of the NICL AO 2025 exam based on inputs from test-takers:

NICL AO Prelims Analysis 2025 for Reasoning

The authorities asked questions from topics like Puzzles and seating arrangements, inequality, direction etc. The types of questions asked from Puzzle and Seating Arrangement are as follows:

  • Uncertain Linear Seating Arrangement- 4 questions
  • Linear Seating Arrangement (8 person, north-south facing)- 5 questions
  • Box-based puzzle- 5 questions
  • Month-based puzzle-5 questions
  • Flat and Floor-Based puzzle- 5 questions
Topics Number of Questions
Puzzles and Seating Arrangements 24
Word Formation 01
Direction 03
Inequality 03 to 05
Miscellaneous 03 to 05
Total 35

NICL AO Prelims Analysis 2025 for Quantitative Aptitude

The quantitative aptitude questions asked in Prelims section were calculative and easy to moderate in difficulty level. There were three sets of Data Interpretation questions asked in the exam, which were:

  • Bar Graph DI- 07 questions
  • Table Graph DI- 06 questions
  • Caselet DI- 04 questions
Topics Number of Questions
Data Interpretation 17
Approximation 04 to 05
Missing Number Series 04 to 05
Arithmetic 08
Total 35

NICL AO Analysis 2025 English Language

Take a look at the table below to know the number of questions asked from each topic:

Topics No. of Questions
Reading Comprehension 09 to 10
Cloze Test 05
Misspelt 04
Error Detection 04 to 05
Sentence Rearrangement 03 to 05
Word Usage 03
Total 30

