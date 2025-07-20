NICL AO 2025 exam was successfully conducted today at various exam centres across India. Thousands of aspirants appeared for the test, competing for 266 Administrative Officer (Scale I) vacancies. Now that the exam is over, we have provided a detailed section-wise analysis in this article. Reviewing the NICL AO exam analysis will help you understand the types of questions asked, the difficulty level of each section, and the number of good attempts. This will enable you to estimate the expected cut-off marks and assess your chances of qualifying for the next stage. NICL AO Exam Analysis 2025 NICL AO 2025 exam is over. Aspirants who took the exam shared that the paper was of easy to moderate difficulty level. The exam was conducted in online mode and included sections such as Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness.

The NICL AO Paper Analysis gives insights into the types of questions asked, the number of good attempts, and the overall difficulty level which help candidates assess their performance and aids future aspirants in their preparation.

NICL AO Difficulty Level 2025 Knowing the difficulty level of the NICL AO exam is helpful for candidates preparing for future recruitment cycles. Based on candidate feedback, the exam was reported to be of easy to moderate difficulty. The table below provides the section-wise difficulty level: Sections Difficulty Level English Language Easy Reasoning Ability Easy to Moderate Quantitative Aptitude Easy to Moderate Total Easy to Moderate NICL AO 2025 Good Attempts The overall good attempts for the NICL AO 2025 exam are estimated to range between 68 to 74. You can check the section-wise good attempts in the table below. It is important to note that the higher the number of good attempts, the higher the expected cut-off is likely to be. Sections Total Questions Good Attempts English Language 30 22-24 Reasoning Ability 35 25-27 Quantitative Aptitude 35 21-23 Total 100 68-74

NICL AO Analysis 2025 Section-wise Here is the section-wise analysis of the NICL AO 2025 exam based on inputs from test-takers: NICL AO Prelims Analysis 2025 for Reasoning The authorities asked questions from topics like Puzzles and seating arrangements, inequality, direction etc. The types of questions asked from Puzzle and Seating Arrangement are as follows: Uncertain Linear Seating Arrangement- 4 questions

Linear Seating Arrangement (8 person, north-south facing)- 5 questions

Box-based puzzle- 5 questions

Month-based puzzle-5 questions

Flat and Floor-Based puzzle- 5 questions Topics Number of Questions Puzzles and Seating Arrangements 24 Word Formation 01 Direction 03 Inequality 03 to 05 Miscellaneous 03 to 05 Total 35 NICL AO Prelims Analysis 2025 for Quantitative Aptitude