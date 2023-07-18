NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for MTS, Senior Assistant & Others, Check Eligibility And Application Process

NIELIT has invited online applications for the 56 MTS & Other Posts on its official website. Check NIELIT Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIELIT Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited online applications for the 56 various posts including Scientist, Senior Assistant & Others in the Employment News (15-21) July 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 30 days from the date of publication of the advt. in Employment News (i.e. August 13, 2023)



NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Important Dates



Opening date of online application: July 15, 2023

Closing date of application: August 13, 2023





NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Scientist C-1

Scientist B-12

Workshop Superintendent-2

Assistant Director(Admn.)-1

Deputy Manager (Database)-1

Private Secretary-1

Sr. Technical Assistant-7

Sr. Technical Assistant (Store)-2

Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil)-2

Personnel Assistant-1

Senior Assistant-4

Senior Assistant (Accounts)-1

Junior Assistant-5

Driver-1

Electrician-1

Library Assistant-1

Multi Tasking Staff-13



NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification



Scientist B- Regular B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science or Computer Engg. /Information Technology/Electrical and Electronics Engg./Electronics & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electronics & Communications or equivalent with First Class from a recognized University / Institution. OR

M.Sc. (Electronics/Applied Electronics/Physics) with First Class from a recognized University /Institution. Experience

Post qualification experience in relevant fields as mentioned in the notification.

Private Secretary-Graduate from a recognized University /Institution with 5 years' experience in the relevant field.

NIELIT CCC or higher certification.

Skill Test Norms:

Dictation- 7 Minutes@ 100 wpm

Transcription-45 Minutes English or 60 Minutes Hindi on a computer Library Assistant-Bachelor with Diploma in Library Science from a recognized Institution

NIELIT CCC or higher certification

Multi Tasking Staff-10th class passed from a recognized Board.

NIELIT CCC

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





NIELIT Recruitment 2023 PDF





NIELIT Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 30 days from the date of publication of the advt. in Employment News paper (i.e. August 13, 2023).

After submitting the online application form, the candidate should take the printout of Application Form bearing the application number, which should be referred to in all future correspondence with NIELIT in connection with the recruitment process.