NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for MTS, Senior Assistant & Others, Check Eligibility And Application Process

NIELIT Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited online applications for the 56 various posts including Scientist, Senior Assistant & Others in the Employment News (15-21) July 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 30 days from the date of publication of the advt. in Employment News (i.e. August 13, 2023)
NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: July 15, 2023
Closing date of application: August 13, 2023
NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Scientist C-1
Scientist B-12
Workshop Superintendent-2
Assistant Director(Admn.)-1
Deputy Manager (Database)-1
Private Secretary-1
Sr. Technical Assistant-7
Sr. Technical Assistant (Store)-2
Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil)-2
Personnel Assistant-1
Senior Assistant-4
Senior Assistant (Accounts)-1
Junior Assistant-5
Driver-1
Electrician-1
Library Assistant-1
Multi Tasking Staff-13
NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Scientist B- Regular B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science or Computer Engg. /Information Technology/Electrical and Electronics Engg./Electronics & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electronics & Communications or equivalent with First Class from a recognized University / Institution. OR
M.Sc. (Electronics/Applied Electronics/Physics) with First Class from a recognized University /Institution. Experience
Post qualification experience in relevant fields as mentioned in the notification.
Private Secretary-Graduate from a recognized University /Institution with 5 years' experience in the relevant field.
NIELIT CCC or higher certification.
Skill Test Norms:
Dictation- 7 Minutes@ 100 wpm
Transcription-45 Minutes English or 60 Minutes Hindi on a computer Library Assistant-Bachelor with Diploma in Library Science from a recognized Institution
NIELIT CCC or higher certification
Multi Tasking Staff-10th class passed from a recognized Board.
NIELIT CCC
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NIELIT Recruitment 2023 PDF
NIELIT Recruitment 2023:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 30 days from the date of publication of the advt. in Employment News paper (i.e. August 13, 2023).
After submitting the online application form, the candidate should take the printout of Application Form bearing the application number, which should be referred to in all future correspondence with NIELIT in connection with the recruitment process.