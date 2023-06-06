NIOS Result 2023 Date and Time, Download Open School April 10th, 12th Marksheet at nios.ac.in, Check Latest News Here

NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2023: NIOS is expected to announce the result for classes 10th, 12th soon. Students can download their NIOS marksheet online at results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in. Check NIOS April result date here

NIOS Result 2023 Date and Time: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will release the classes 10th, 12th April exam results soon. Students can check their NIOS result online at these websites: nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in. They have to use their login credentials: enrollment number. Apart from the official website, they can also get their NIOS April result via SMS, online and Digilocker. The NIOS conducted the exams for classes 10 and 12, from April 6 to May 8, 2023.

Students who failed in NIOS result 2023 April can opt for the October session 10th and 12th exams. Around 1.8 lakh students appeared in class 12th whereas in NIOS 10th, nearly 1.7 lakh took the exam, whereas the pass percentage was recorded at 34.42%.

NIOS.ac.in Result 2023 Dates

Students can check the table to know the expected April result date for classes 10th and 12th below:

Events Class 10th Dates Class 12th Dates NIOS Theory exam dates April 6, 2023 to May 8, 2023 April 6, 2023 to May 8, 2023 NIOS Result April June 2023 June 2023

How to check NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2023 Online?

The board releases the result on the official website. Students of class 10 and 12 can check their NIOS result April 2023 online by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on result link and open Secondary and Senior Secondary

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter enrollment number and captcha code and submit it

Step 5: NIOS board result for 10th, 12th will appear

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

How to check NIOS Result 2023 in Offline Mode?

Students can also check their nios.ac.in result 2023 offline by using the SMS facility. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to get scores via message:

Step 1: Open SMS application on mobile phone

Step 2: Type NIOS10{roll_number} or NIOS12{roll_number}

Step 3: Send it to 5676750

Step 4: NIOS result April 2023 will be sent as a reply to the same number

What details are mentioned in NIOS Exam Result 2023 Marksheet?

Students have to visit the respective Accredited Institute (AIs) after the NIOS result is announced to collect their NIOS mark sheets. The following details will be mentioned on it:

Enrollment number Mother’s name Subject-wise marks in theory Course/Class (secondary or senior secondary) Father’s name Total marks Name Exam month and year Qualifying status Date of birth Subject-wise marks in practical Abbreviations

NIOS 10th Result 2023 Passing Marks

Students are required to secure the minimum passing marks to qualify in the exam. Check the table below to know NIOS result passing marks:

Particular NIOS 10th Criteria Theory exam passing marks At least 33% (aggregate in theory and practical) Practical exam passing marks At least 33% (aggregate in theory and practical) Aggregate passing marks At least 33% aggregate marks Minimum subjects to pass At least 5 subjects to be passed (including at least one but not more than two language subjects)

NIOS 12th Result 2023 Passing Marks

Particulars NIOS 12th Criteria Theory exam passing marks 33% separately, in theory, Practical exam passing marks 33% separately in practical Aggregate passing marks At least 33% aggregate marks Minimum subjects to pass At least 5 subjects to be passed (including at least one but not more than two language subjects)

Meaning of Abbreviations mentioned in NIOS Result 2023

Along with marks and other personal details of the students, the open school marksheet will also include certain abbreviations. Check table complete details: