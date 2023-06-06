NIOS Result 2023 Date and Time, Download Open School April 10th, 12th Marksheet at nios.ac.in, Check Latest News Here

NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2023: NIOS is expected to announce the result for classes 10th, 12th soon. Students can download their NIOS marksheet online at results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in. Check NIOS April result date here

NIOS Result 2023 Date and Time
NIOS Result 2023 Date and Time

NIOS Result 2023 Date and Time: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will release the classes 10th, 12th April exam results soon. Students can check their NIOS result online at these websites: nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in. They have to use their login credentials: enrollment number. Apart from the official website, they can also get their NIOS April result via SMS, online and Digilocker.  The NIOS conducted the exams for classes 10 and 12, from April 6 to May 8, 2023. 

Students who failed in NIOS result 2023 April can opt for the October session 10th and 12th exams. Around 1.8 lakh students appeared in class 12th whereas in NIOS 10th, nearly 1.7 lakh took the exam, whereas the pass percentage was recorded at 34.42%. 

NIOS.ac.in Result 2023 Dates

Students can check the table to know the expected April result date for classes 10th and 12th below: 

Class 10th Dates

Class 12th Dates 

NIOS Theory exam dates

April 6, 2023 to May 8, 2023

April 6, 2023 to May 8, 2023

NIOS Result April 

June 2023

June 2023

How to check NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2023 Online? 

The board releases the result on the official website. Students of class 10 and 12 can check their NIOS result April 2023 online by following the steps given below:

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: nios.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on result link and open Secondary and Senior Secondary
  • Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter enrollment number and captcha code and submit it
  • Step 5: NIOS board result for 10th, 12th will appear
  • Step 6: Download and save it for future references

How to check NIOS Result 2023 in Offline Mode?

Students can also check their nios.ac.in result 2023 offline by using the SMS facility. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to get scores via message:

  • Step 1: Open SMS application on mobile phone
  • Step 2: Type NIOS10{roll_number} or NIOS12{roll_number}
  • Step 3: Send it to 5676750
  • Step 4: NIOS result April 2023 will be sent as a reply to the same number

What details are mentioned in NIOS Exam Result 2023 Marksheet? 

Students have to visit the respective Accredited Institute (AIs) after the NIOS result is announced to collect their NIOS mark sheets. The following details will be mentioned on it:

Enrollment number

Mother’s name

Subject-wise marks in theory 

Course/Class (secondary or senior secondary)

Father’s name

Total marks

Name

Exam month and year

Qualifying status

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks in practical

Abbreviations

NIOS 10th Result 2023 Passing Marks

Students are required to secure the minimum passing marks to qualify in the exam. Check the table below to know NIOS result passing marks:

Particular

NIOS 10th Criteria

Theory exam passing marks

At least 33% (aggregate in theory and practical)

Practical exam passing marks

At least 33% (aggregate in theory and practical)

Aggregate passing marks

At least 33% aggregate marks

Minimum subjects to pass

At least 5 subjects to be passed (including at least one but not more than two language subjects)

NIOS 12th Result 2023 Passing Marks

Particulars

NIOS 12th Criteria

Theory exam passing marks

33% separately, in theory,

Practical exam passing marks

33% separately in practical

Aggregate passing marks

At least 33% aggregate marks

Minimum subjects to pass

At least 5 subjects to be passed (including at least one but not more than two language subjects)

Meaning of Abbreviations mentioned in NIOS Result 2023

Along with marks and other personal details of the students, the open school marksheet will also include certain abbreviations. Check table complete details: 

NIOS Abbreviations 

Full Form 

P

Passed

AB 

Absent

SYC

Subject Yet to be Cleared

SYCT

Subject Yet to be Cleared in Theory

SYCP 

Subject Yet to be Cleared in Practical

TMA 

Tutor Marked Assignments

IMPR 

Pass and Appeared for Improvement

ADDL

Pass and Appeared for Additional Subject

