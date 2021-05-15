NIPER Kolkata Recruitment 2021 for Teaching and Non Teaching Staff Posts, Apply Online @niperkolkata.edu.in

NIPER Kolkata Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Kolkata has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff including the post of Assistant Professor, System Engineer, Veterinary Doctor, Administrative Officer, Secretary to Registrar, Assistant. Candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts on or before 11 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 11 June 2021

NIPER Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Teaching

Assistant Professor -2 Posts

Assistant Professor - 1 Post

Associate Professor - 1 Post

Non Teaching

System Engineer - 1 Post

Veterinary Doctor- 1 Post

Administrative Officer- 1 Post

Secretary to Registrar- 1 Post

Assistant Grade-I- 1 Post

NIPER Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Teaching

Assistant Professor -PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences with first class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with very good academic record throughout and at least 5 years of Teaching/Research/Industrial experience.

Assistant Professor - PhD, in Pharmaceutical Sciences with First class or equivalent grade at the preceding (M.Pharm/MS/M.Tech) in the Pharmaceutics, Pharmaceutical Technology & Formulations/Industrial Pharmacy with a very good academic record throughout and at least 5 years of Teaching/ Research/ Industrial experience with published works of high quality.

Associate Professor - Ph. D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree (M.Sc/ M.Pharm/ M.S (Pharm)/ M.Tech) in Pharmaceutical Technology, Pharmaceutical Biotechnology/ Bioengineering/ Biomedical engineering or other relevant subject with a very good academic record throughout and at least 8 years of Teaching / Research / Industrial experience with published works of high quality.

System Engineer - Post-Graduation in Computer Engineering or Computer Applications from a recognized university/Institute.

Veterinary Doctor - First Class in BVSc. with at least 3 years of relevant experience OR a First Class MVSC with at least 1 year of relevant experience.

Administrative Officer: Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized Institute/University.

Secretary to Registrar: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized Institute/University. Proficiency in Typing in English with a minimum speed of 40 wpm.

Assistant Grade I: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute.

How to apply for NIPER Kolkata Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 11 June 2021. The printout of the ONLINE completed and duly signed and photograph pasted application and all relevant educational and experience certificates duly self attested must reach the Institute on or before 16 June 2021 upto 04.00 PM by Registered/Speed Post/Courier. The envelope, containing the complete application, should be super-scribed as “Application for the post of--------------- ” and must be sent to The Registrar I/C, NIPER-Kolkata, Chunilal Bhawan, 168 Maniktala Main Road, Near Maniktala Bus Depot, Kolkata 700054, West Bengal.