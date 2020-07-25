NIRDPR Recruitment 2020: 510 Vacancies for Coordinator, Fellow & Research Person Post, Apply @nirdpr.gov.in

NIRDPR Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR), Hyderabad (NIRDPR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of State Programme Coordinators, Young Fellows and Cluster Level Resource Persons to work in the identified 250 clusters across all States and UTs. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 10 August 2020.
A total of 510 Vacancies will be recruited out of which 10 Vacancies are for State Programme Coordinators, 250 are for Young Fellows and 250 are Cluster Level Resource Persons. Check Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria, Pay Scale and Other details in this article.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 10 August 2020
NIRDPR Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- State Programme Coordinators - 10 Posts
- Young Fellow - 250 Posts
- Cluster Level Resource Persons - 250 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Young Fellow, Cluster Level Resource Persons and State Programme Coordinator Posts
Educational Qualification:
- State Programme Coordinators, Young Fellow - Post Graduate in Economics/Rural Development/Rural Management/Political Science/Sociology/Social Work/Development Studies and similar disciplines from any recognized University.
- Cluster Level Resource Persons - Graduate in any subject from any recognized university.
Age Limit for Young Fellow, Cluster Level Resource Persons and State Programme Coordinator Posts
- State Programme Coordinators - 30 to 50 years
- Young Fellow - 25 years to 30 years
- Cluster Level Resource Persons - 40 years
Pay Scale for Young Fellow, Cluster Level Resource Persons and State Programme Coordinator Posts
- State Programme Coordinators: Rs.55,000/-
- Young Fellow - Rs.35,000/-
- Cluster Level Resource Persons - Rs. 12,500/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NIRDPR Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for NIRDPR Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 10 August 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.