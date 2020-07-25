NIRDPR Recruitment 2020: 510 Vacancies for Coordinator, Fellow & Research Person Post, Apply @nirdpr.gov.in

How to apply for NIRDPR Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply for NIRDPR Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 10 August 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the eligibility criteria for NIRDPR Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding postgraduation or graduation degree are eligible to apply for NIRDPR Recruitment 2020. To apply for State Programmme Coordinators, Young Fellow Post, the candidate should have a Post Graduation Degree in Economics/Rural Development/Rural Management/Political Science/Sociology/Social Work/Development Studies and similar disciplines from any recognized University while for cluster post, the candidate must have a graduation degree in the concerned subject.

When is the last date for NIRDPR Recruitment 2020?

The online application for NIRDPR Recruitment 2020 will be closed on 10 August 2020.

How many vacancies have been announced in NIRDPR Recruitment 2020?

A total of 510 Vacancies will be recruited out of which 10 Vacancies are for State Programme Coordinators, 250 are for Young Fellows and 250 are Cluster Level Resource Persons.

What are the jobs in NIRDPR Recruitment 2020?

National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR), Hyderabad (NIRDPR) is hiring candidates for the post of State Programme Coordinators, Young Fellows and Cluster Level Resource Persons to work in the identified 250 clusters across all States and UTs.