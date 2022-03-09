NISE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Scientific/Technical/Office Secretary Posts @nise.res.in, Check Eligibility

NISE has invited online application for the Office Secretary and other post on its official website. Check NISE recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NISE Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) has invited online applications for the posts of Scientific/Technical/Office Secretary and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to these posts through official website on or before 20 April 2022.

Notification Details for NISE Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

No. A-12034/2/2021-Admin

Important Dates for NISE Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 April 2022

Vacancy Details for NISE Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Scientific / Technical

Deputy Director General-02

Director-01

Deputy Director-01

Executive Officer-04

Executive Assistant –I-02

Administrative

Deputy Director-01

Office Secretary-I-1

Eligibility Criteria for NISE Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Scientific / Technical

Deputy Director General-Doctorate Degree in the relevant subject of Physics/ Chemistry/ Renewable Energy/ Energy / Environmental Science or Master’s Degree in Engineering /

Technology in the discipline /subject to the job requirements.

Twelve years’ specialized experience of Research and Development in R & D organizations/Development/Design/Construction in Industrial/Academic /Government

Institutions/Organizations/Private Sector organizations (the experience shall be of a special nature relevant to the job requirement of the post).

Director-Master’s degree in Physics/ Chemistry/ Renewable Energy/ Energy / Environmental Science or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical / Electrical/ Electronics from a recognized University or Institute

(ii) Eight years’ specialized experience of Research and Development in R & D organizations/Industrial/Academic Institutions and /or Science and Technology Organizations

/ Private Sector out of which 4 years may be in Science and Technology Programmes, Planning Development and Coordination. The experience shall be of a specific nature relevant to the job requirements of the post.

Deputy Director-Master’s degree in Physics/ Chemistry/ Renewable Energy/ Energy / Environmental Science or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical / Electrical/ Electronics from a recognized University or Institute.

(ii) Four years’ specialized experience of Research and Development in R&D organizations / Industrial / Academic Institutions and / or Science and Technology

Organizations / Private Sector. The experience shall be of a specific nature relevant to the job requirements of the post.

Executive Officer-Bachelor’s in Science or Engineering equivalent from a recognized University.

(ii) Basic Operational computer knowledge.

(iii) Minimum 2 (two) years’ experience in Govt. / PSU / Autonomous Bodies in the

relevant areas in PB-2, 9300-34800+GP 4600.

Executive Assistant –I-Diploma in Engineering or Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering from a recognized University/ Board / Institution.

(ii) Basic Operational computer knowledge.

Administrative

Deputy Director-At least first class Bachelor's degree from a recognized university with

professional qualifications of SAS / MBA /CA.

(ii) Experience: At least 3 years in General Management, Finance, Accounts, Budget, Personnel, Administration in Autonomous Bodies / R&D Institutions/

Universities in PB-2, 9300-34800+GP 5400 or in Corporate Sector.

(iii) Operational computer knowledge of currently used software and packages for office.

Office Secretary-I-Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

(ii) Skill Test norms Dictation 10 mts. @120 wpm Transcription: 50 mts. (English)

65 mts. (Hindi) on computer.

(iii) Operational computer knowledge of currently used software and packages for

office.

How to Apply for NISE Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://career.nise.res.in on on before 20th April, 2022