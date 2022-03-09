NISE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Scientific/Technical/Office Secretary Posts @nise.res.in, Check Eligibility

NISE Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) has invited online applications for the posts of Scientific/Technical/Office Secretary and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to these posts through official website on or before 20 April 2022.
Notification Details for NISE Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:
No. A-12034/2/2021-Admin
Important Dates for NISE Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 April 2022
Vacancy Details for NISE Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:
Scientific / Technical
Deputy Director General-02
Director-01
Deputy Director-01
Executive Officer-04
Executive Assistant –I-02
Administrative
Deputy Director-01
Office Secretary-I-1
Eligibility Criteria for NISE Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Scientific / Technical
Deputy Director General-Doctorate Degree in the relevant subject of Physics/ Chemistry/ Renewable Energy/ Energy / Environmental Science or Master’s Degree in Engineering /
Technology in the discipline /subject to the job requirements.
Twelve years’ specialized experience of Research and Development in R & D organizations/Development/Design/Construction in Industrial/Academic /Government
Institutions/Organizations/Private Sector organizations (the experience shall be of a special nature relevant to the job requirement of the post).
Director-Master’s degree in Physics/ Chemistry/ Renewable Energy/ Energy / Environmental Science or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical / Electrical/ Electronics from a recognized University or Institute
(ii) Eight years’ specialized experience of Research and Development in R & D organizations/Industrial/Academic Institutions and /or Science and Technology Organizations
/ Private Sector out of which 4 years may be in Science and Technology Programmes, Planning Development and Coordination. The experience shall be of a specific nature relevant to the job requirements of the post.
Deputy Director-Master’s degree in Physics/ Chemistry/ Renewable Energy/ Energy / Environmental Science or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical / Electrical/ Electronics from a recognized University or Institute.
(ii) Four years’ specialized experience of Research and Development in R&D organizations / Industrial / Academic Institutions and / or Science and Technology
Organizations / Private Sector. The experience shall be of a specific nature relevant to the job requirements of the post.
Executive Officer-Bachelor’s in Science or Engineering equivalent from a recognized University.
(ii) Basic Operational computer knowledge.
(iii) Minimum 2 (two) years’ experience in Govt. / PSU / Autonomous Bodies in the
relevant areas in PB-2, 9300-34800+GP 4600.
Executive Assistant –I-Diploma in Engineering or Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering from a recognized University/ Board / Institution.
(ii) Basic Operational computer knowledge.
Administrative
Deputy Director-At least first class Bachelor's degree from a recognized university with
professional qualifications of SAS / MBA /CA.
(ii) Experience: At least 3 years in General Management, Finance, Accounts, Budget, Personnel, Administration in Autonomous Bodies / R&D Institutions/
Universities in PB-2, 9300-34800+GP 5400 or in Corporate Sector.
(iii) Operational computer knowledge of currently used software and packages for office.
Office Secretary-I-Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university.
(ii) Skill Test norms Dictation 10 mts. @120 wpm Transcription: 50 mts. (English)
65 mts. (Hindi) on computer.
(iii) Operational computer knowledge of currently used software and packages for
office.
NISE Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: PDF
How to Apply for NISE Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://career.nise.res.in on on before 20th April, 2022